There are horses in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St.
And dogs and elephants.
Has the downtown art gallery suddenly become a zoo?
Nope.
It’s just a place filled with a collection of works that bring animals — both wild and domesticated — to gallery viewers.
The public is invited to a reception for a show featuring the works of Pam Hynek of Fremont, Carole DeBuse of Omaha and Janna Harsch of Lincoln.
The event is set from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gallery 92 West in Fremont. Admission is free to the event during which attendees can meet and learn more about the artists.
Hynek’s works include tender portraits of horses and dogs. A herd of elephants trudge along a dusty path in one painting and a zebra seems to peer curiously as passersby from another canvas.
“Coming into any art show takes out you out of your normal everyday life and takes you to another worlds — and parts of this show will take you to Africa,” said Barb Tellatin, exhibits committee member.
In her artist’s statement, Hynek said her fascination with art began when she drew on the living room wall at age 5.
“I take workshops and classes,” she said. “I photograph all of my subject matter. Anything with animals is interesting to me. I’ve been inspired by rodeos, Africa and whoever I see at the dog park.”
Hynek’s works mostly with acrylic paints, but also paints with watercolors, oils and sketches with markers and charcoal.
In a previous Tribune article, Hynek said she has studied under Joan Furrow of Omaha, native Nebraska artist Harold Nelson and western/wildlife artist Barbara Schaffner of Wheatland, Wyo.
Hynek also has a degree in fiction writing.
DeBuse is from Chicago and has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in art education from Southern Illinois University.
She was an art teacher in the Omaha Public School system from 1980-2003. She was an art education instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 1989-2014. She received the Buffett award in 1999, the same year she was named Omaha Art Teacher of the Year.
“Art and art making is such a large part of my identity,” she said in an artist’s statement.
DeBuse works in her studio at the Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha.
She currently designs custom jewelry, some of which is on view in the gallery.
DeBuse has paintings of canines in the Gallery 92 show, too. One of her works of art features a friendly looking shaggy dog.
“Much of my art revolves around animals,” DeBuse said. “It is mostly whimsical and engages much imagination.”
Harsch uses brushed metal as a canvas and horses are her subject matter.
“I have been drawing (most often horses) as long as I can remember,” she said in an artist’s statement. “Early works included drawing a saddle and bridle on anything with four legs — from moose to hippo! — pictured in a set of animal encyclopedia.”
Harsch has a bachelor of fine arts degree from Concordia University in Seward.
She has been a member of Noyes Art Gallery in Lincoln since 1995. Her studio is above the gallery. She is also past president of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs.
Harsch said she is a figurative artist. Horses are her figure of choice.
“I try to capture some of their motion, grace and power in my compositions,” Harsch said. “Horses are all about movement and are a great image to use to express a dynamic, moving feeling. I hope that each viewer’s eye moves around in each piece as they look at my work.”
Tellatin encourages area residents to attend the reception. She believes it’s good for area residents to support the art association and see the shows.
“This is a very unique gallery,” Tellatin said. “We are continually getting people from out of town — Omaha, Lincoln — who walk in and can’t believe what’s here, because there’s nothing similar to this anywhere around here. We’re gaining members like mad — which is a good thing.”