Siblings battle same illness

“Let’s talk.”

According to his grandparents, LeRoy and Joyce Pendley, those two words are often spoken by 10-year-old Walter Matteo when he has something on his mind.

Lately, what’s been on his mind — a good deal of the time — is his little sister, Elizabeth. Like Walter, she was born several weeks premature. And like Walter, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Walter was 5 when Elizabeth was born. Because he understands how difficult this illness is, he takes special care of her.

“He really protects her,” Joyce said. “He does a lot for her, buying her things and helping her with her counting, her ABC’s, and her physical therapy.”

Due to her inability to suck or swallow, Elizabeth underwent surgery when she was 8 weeks old to have a G-button inserted into her stomach.

“That was the only way to get formula into her,” Joyce said.

“It’s called an oral aversion,” Shawn Matteo, their father, said. “She didn’t want anything in her mouth. But she started drinking from a cup when she was about a year old and started eating baby food when she was 2.”

Elizabeth’s second surgery was performed on the tendons in her groin area to give her legs more flexibility.

As hard as this illness has been on Walter and his sister, it’s been equally hard on their parents and grandparents.

“First there was sadness,” Joyce said. “But then I remembered God doesn’t make mistakes. I know He will help them through this lifelong disease.”

Joyce noted that watching Walter manage his illness so well has helped the whole family.

“When he was first born, he couldn’t hold his head straight,” she said. “He didn’t start walking until he was 2 years old. And when he did, we noticed he was only walking on his tip toes. He couldn’t put his heels down.”

Walter has since undergone surgery to repair his Achilles tendon and has been wearing leg braces.

When he was 3 years old, Walter began attending Davenport School, a preschool for children with disabilities.

What most impressed Walter’s dad about the school was their Zero to Three program, which provided assistance from a physical therapist, an occupational therapist, and a social worker.

“They taught him to be independent,” Shawn said. “They helped him learn how to walk, get in and out of chairs, and put on his leg braces.”

Shawn and his wife and the kids’ mother, Kristen, liked the small classes where Walter received one-on-one attention.

“The staff at Davenport are knowledgeable about disability,” Shawn added. “They had some kids in there who had no disability to serve as peer mentors. They were like role models, giving kids like Walter the incentive to overcome their challenges.”

What Walter most remembers about being at the Davenport Preschool was how they helped him prepare for what he called “tougher” school.

For kindergarten through fourth grade, Walter attended Washington Elementary School.

“I learned how to read in the second grade,” he said.

Now a fifth-grader at Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Walter is serving as a role model for his classmates.

Vonda Brown is Walter’s reading teacher at JCAC.

“He has so many good characteristics,” she said. “He is an intelligent, kind, and caring student. He comes to school with a positive, can-do attitude and serves as a great example for others to see. He’s an important part of our team, and we are so happy he’s here with us.”

Walter appreciates the fact that Brown is a quiet teacher.

“She has worksheets and has us work independently, but she also is there to help us,” he said. “She also has a picture on the wall of a monkey lying on a big rock, and it says, ‘Is it Friday Yet?’ We all say that.”

During the pandemic, Walter began writing stories. They were so good, his grandfather decided to submit them to Dorrance Publishing Company. The stories are scheduled for release in December.

Jaime Weaklend is Walter’s writing teacher at JCAC. She is proud that Walter is her first writing student to become a published author.

“What a great opportunity for my other students to learn about the writing process from a published author who happens to be one of their peers,” Weaklend said.

Walter said he likes the fact that Weaklend is calm and nice.

“We learned about independent and dependent clauses. She teaches well. She encourages us to take notes. Her room is helpful, because she puts things on the wall that are motivational,” he said.

While covering a unit on informational text, Walter learned the 3-2-1 Organizer: “Three things that I learned from researching, two facts, and one question I still have,” he explained.

“Walter is a great student,” Weaklend said. “He always listens attentively and takes his learning seriously. He is also willing to share his thoughts and ideas with others. During our class discussions in writing, Walter is well-spoken. I’m most impressed with his vocabulary. When students are unsure of the meaning of a word, they ask Walter, and he is happy to help.”

According to his dad, teaching is in Walter’s blood.

“My mom was a teacher,” Shawn said. “She taught at a one-room schoolhouse in western Nebraska. My grandmother was a religious teacher and a librarian in Weston, about 15 miles from Wahoo.”

In fourth grade, Walter was given the assignment to write a story about pets.

“I found I liked it,” he said. “My mom wrote books when she was a kid.”

Weaklend finds it easy to forget Walter has a disability.

“He doesn’t let it interfere with his daily routine, and he never complains,” she said. “We have a lot we can learn from Walter and are grateful to have him at JCAC.”

Walter’s parents and his grandparents are all impressed by his self-discipline.

“He sets his alarm at 5 a.m. to get up and do his homework,” Joyce said. “He says he’s too tired after school and at night. His brain is fresh in the morning.”

“It doesn’t matter whether there’s school or not,” Shawn said. “He’s always up at 5.”

“I like getting up early because I feel like my brain is more active and more productive,” Walter said. “Also, I like getting up before everybody else.”

This summer Walter helped his grandparents by doing lawn work and pulling weeds. He has special plans for the money he earned.

“He has a peanut jar filled with coins,” LeRoy said, “and is planning to donate this money to the Salvation Army when the red kettles come out.”

Walter’s positive attitude and compassion can be attributed in large part to the encouragement he has received from his grandparents.

“We have told him to believe in himself,” LeRoy said. “Through my 33 years of sobriety, I am able to give love, patience, and guidance when asked. I thank God for I am truly blessed.”

“He has a kind, caring heart,” Joyce said. “I told him I had trouble sleeping, and he got information on what steps I need to do to sleep better. He’s a computer whiz. Unlike his grandma, who’s afraid to press a wrong key.”

“He cares about others,” LeRoy added. “He knows that it is better to give than to receive.”