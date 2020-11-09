 Skip to main content
Silent auction ends on Wednesday
  • Updated
Silent auction basket

This Husker-themed basket is just one of the items available in St. Matthew Lutheran Church's online silent auction. Bidding will end at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. 

Bidding for St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s online silent auction will end at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A large variety of items are part of the silent auction through www.Proxibid.com.

To browse the online catalog of silent auction items and bid, visit www.Proxibid.com and type in “St. Matthew Lutheran Church” in the search box, or find the link by visiting St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.

Winning bidders will have the opportunity to pick up their purchases at church on Saturday evening during the church’s drive-thru turkey supper in Cedar Bluffs. All proceeds will go to the church.

