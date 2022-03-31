SilverMoon Band to perform Saturday

It was a unique way to get a new gig.

The SilverMoon Band was playing at Omaha’s Surfside Club along the Missouri River when it had some unexpected listeners.

“Some people were boating up and down the river and heard us,” said bass player Eric Johnson. “They immediately sent us a message on Facebook and said, ‘How can we book you guys?’”

The band then was booked to perform in concert at Aksarben/Elmwood Park in Omaha.

On Saturday, the band — comprised of local and area members — will perform in a different venue.

The event, open to the public, is set from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday upstairs in the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont. The cover charge is $5 per person.

SilverMoon plays a variety of modern country and classic rock music tunes by artists including: Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, The Judds, Johnny Cash, The Monkees, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Zach Brown and Miranda Lambert.

Band members are:

Dave Smith of Arlington, drummer, founder of the band;

Eric Johnson of Morse Bluff, formerly of Fremont, bass player;

Erin Eairleywine Ganzel of Lincoln, formerly of Fremont, vocals and keyboard;

Dave Smid of Lincoln, originally from Fremont, guitarist;

Stan Schmedding of Walthill, guitar player;

Jeff Nelson of Fremont, sound technician.

Smith formerly played with the Street Legal and Ivory Star bands years ago.

Johnson said Smith, Smid and Schmedding have played music together for 20 years.

“We’re all veteran musicians,” Johnson added. “We’ve all played in various similar groups through the years and just got connected through mutual friends.”

The band performs in the Omaha area.

Locally, Johnson said SilverMoon is scheduled to play on July 7 for the Concert in the Park and on July 8 in the beer garden during the John C. Fremont Days Festival.

He invites the public to attend the Saturday night show at the Eagles Club along with the events in July.

“With our seasoned musicians and our band, it’s always just a really good time, a lot of great dance music,” he said. “We want to keep growing our band and our name. We want to get more exposure around the area.”

Johnson said the band received good comments on Facebook after it played in Aksarben/Elmwood Park.

People said they loved the variety of songs and the female vocalist.

“Erin’s got a super voice,” Johnson said. “She’s incredible.”

