Silvermoon Band to play Saturday, Nov. 19

The Silvermoon Band will perform, starting at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Eagle’s Club in Fremont. There is a $8 cover charge.

Band members are: Dave Smith of Arlington, drummer, founder of the band; Eric Johnson of Morse Bluff, formerly of Fremont, bass player; Erin Eairleywine Ganzel of Lincoln, formerly of Fremont, vocals and keyboard; Dave Smid of Lincoln, originally from Fremont, guitarist; Stan Schmedding of Walthill, guitar player; Jeff Nelson of Fremont, sound technician.