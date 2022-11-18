 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Silvermoon Band to play Saturday, Nov. 19

  • 0
FRE SilverMoon -0624 BLUE (1).jpg

The SilverMoon Band will perform Saturday night at the Eagles Club in Fremont. From left are: Eric Johnson, bass and vocals; Dave Smid, guitar and vocals; Erin Eairleywine Ganzel, keyboards and vocals; Jeff Nelson, sound; Dave Smith, drums and vocals; Stan Schmedding, guitar and vocals.

 Courtesy photo, MDPInc

The Silvermoon Band will perform, starting at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Eagle’s Club in Fremont. There is a $8 cover charge.

Band members are: Dave Smith of Arlington, drummer, founder of the band; Eric Johnson of Morse Bluff, formerly of Fremont, bass player; Erin Eairleywine Ganzel of Lincoln, formerly of Fremont, vocals and keyboard; Dave Smid of Lincoln, originally from Fremont, guitarist; Stan Schmedding of Walthill, guitar player; Jeff Nelson of Fremont, sound technician.

The band performs classic rock, modern country songs. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News