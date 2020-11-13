Simply Strong opens new training studio after 9 years in Fremont

Molly Bird said after finally opening the new building for her training studio, Simply Strong, she was most looking forward to seeing the look on her youth students’ faces.
“It did not disappoint,” she said. “They were so excited, and some of them were even screaming as they looked through the windows and saw the different things set up in the gym.”
Bird debuted the new building for Simply Strong at 2710 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont on Nov. 1. The center features new equipment, including tumble tracks, rings and rope for its participants.
Originally from Fremont, Bird was a cheerleader in college for the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Valdosta State University in Georgia, where she graduated with an exercise physiology degree.
After moving back to Omaha and working at Lifetime Fitness for about two years, Bird worked her way up to assistant department head of the personal training division.
“I was just really missing working with kids, and I had always had this dream of starting my own gym in my hometown,” she said. “And I just wanted to get closer to that dream.”
Bird moved to Fremont with her husband to help her father, a farmer, as well as start Simply Strong in 2011. The business started smaller, with Bird working as a personal trainer for her customers in their homes.
“A lot of my clients were still in Omaha, so I traveled to Omaha almost every day, and I had some Fremont clients, too,” she said. “And then we had children, and after three kids, then I decided to kind of move my business into town.”
Simply Strong ran its business from several small studios in Fremont, the most recent being at 1414 E. 23rd St. for two years.
Along with yoga and strength training for adults, Bird said the business has a large youth program that teaches tumbling and strength training for youth. Children ages 1 to 3 have a class in which parents assist them, while students ages 4 all the way up to college take beginning, intermediate and advanced classes.
In Fremont, Bird said the program continued to grow, with many of its classes at capacity with the space provided. Simply Strong had almost a year of not being able to take hardly any new students, she said.
“So I had this wait list of people, and it really bothered me, because I hate turning people away,” Bird said. “I want people to be able to participate, so we needed a bigger space just to accommodate for larger classes.”
Wanting to provide more space for her students and allow more to join in, Bird decided something needed to be done.
“It was at that point when I started at 23rd that this dream of the gym, we had drawn up plans and we were really thinking about it, but we just weren’t really ready to take that leap, that risk,” she said. “And so it kind of grew over those two years until we just decided, ‘It’s time. We’re just going to go for it.’”
While the new building was being prepared earlier this year, fitness centers in Fremont were forced to close April 5 to May 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Simply Strong.
During that time, Bird said she often questioned if the decision to build a new building was the right one to make.
“We just prayed a lot about it, and I just kept having strong feelings to just move forward,” she said. “So we did, but for sure, it was an uneasy feeling, to be in the midst of building while we were shut down.”
But with the new building, Bird said its students are able to be kept apart with the space provided to keep them safe.
“Had we been at one of our smaller spaces, we would have struggled with that,” she said. “So this building allows us to have plenty of space to practice our same skills, and no kids have to be within 6 feet of each other.”
To prepare for opening during the pandemic, Bird said the new facility features a return air system, which pulls in fresh air from the outside and expels old air from the inside.
“The air is constantly recirculating fresh air, and we can set it to do that as often as we want it to,” she said. “So that’s a really cool feature here during the pandemic.”
Additionally, the outdoor patio features a television that plays a live feed of the gym during the children’s classes.
“Right now, we don’t allow parents in our lobby because we’re trying to keep it as safe as possible and not have people exposed,” Bird said. “So parents can safely watch, even from their cars in the parking lot, they can watch the TV that’s on the patio.”
Along with features to the new facility, Bird said the gym is constantly kept clean and wiped down to create a safe environment for the students.
One of Bird’s dreams for the new building is for parents to be able to take a class at the same time their child is in another room.
“I’m a mom, and I know what it’s like to be driving kids to different activities in the evening, and either you just don’t get to work out yourself, or you’re scrambling to find time in the early morning or late at night,” she said. “So the idea for this gym was to make it easier for families to exercise.”
Having taught classes for nearly a decade in the Fremont community, Bird said she especially loves teaching, as exercise has always been an outlet for her.
“It’s been a release, it’s been therapeutic, and so I feel really blessed that I can provide that release and that outlet for kids and adults now,” she said.
With many of her students, Bird said she’s told that they look forward to her classes every week.
“I really take that to heart. I really think about that as I’m teaching,” she said. I’m always reminding myself, ‘This is somebody’s favorite day of the week, so make it worth it.’”
