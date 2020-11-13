Simply Strong opens new training studio after 9 years in Fremont

“A lot of my clients were still in Omaha, so I traveled to Omaha almost every day, and I had some Fremont clients, too,” she said. “And then we had children, and after three kids, then I decided to kind of move my business into town.”

Simply Strong ran its business from several small studios in Fremont, the most recent being at 1414 E. 23rd St. for two years.

Along with yoga and strength training for adults, Bird said the business has a large youth program that teaches tumbling and strength training for youth. Children ages 1 to 3 have a class in which parents assist them, while students ages 4 all the way up to college take beginning, intermediate and advanced classes.

In Fremont, Bird said the program continued to grow, with many of its classes at capacity with the space provided. Simply Strong had almost a year of not being able to take hardly any new students, she said.

“So I had this wait list of people, and it really bothered me, because I hate turning people away,” Bird said. “I want people to be able to participate, so we needed a bigger space just to accommodate for larger classes.”

Wanting to provide more space for her students and allow more to join in, Bird decided something needed to be done.