Single mom of 8 worked hard to get home through Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity

Velen Zepeda’s house is a warm and busy one.

One recent evening, 16-year-old Iris was looking at something on her mom’s phone, while Iscies, 14, took a brief nap and Ian, 11, did his homework.

Eight-year-old Izzy talked about the curtains with stars in her bedroom. Josias, 4, was busy drawing, Aaron, 2, was watching a movie and Isaias, 1, was eating a banana in his high chair. Zepeda’s daughter, Juliana, is in college.

With eight active children, Zepeda knew they each needed some of their own space, but that wasn’t possible when they all lived in a two-bedroom apartment.

Now, Zepeda and her family are looking ahead to their first Christmas in their new home — one that provides enough room and even a yard.

“I’m especially grateful for this home and for God’s grace and mercy,” Zepeda said.

Zepeda recalls the family’s former residence.

“It was a nice apartment, but there was not enough room for everyone,” Zepeda said.

With the younger children playing, it was harder for older ones to have the quiet space they needed to do homework or enjoy time by themselves. There wasn’t a yard outside where the children could play. Friends weren’t invited over due to the lack of room.

Zepeda wanted to provide more room for her growing children, but it was hard to find an affordable place with the space her family needed.

She considered making an application to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit agency that works to provide decent, affordable housing by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes.

Houses are sold — never given away — to partner families who make mortgage payments. Partner families work “sweat equity” hours on building homes and other approved projects. They purchase the homes with a 0% interest loan.

Zepeda, who worked at a nursing home and later in the insurance field, was concerned about being able to make the time for the sweat equity.

But Zepeda’a sister, Norma Hernandez, encouraged her to apply for a home through Habitat, which she did in the 2019.

“I was selected as a backup family,” Zepeda said.

To keep her spot to receive a home, Zepeda said she needed to put in a minimum of 12 sweat equity hours.

Zepeda enjoyed working at the Habitat HomeStore in Fremont. She helped clean, move and load furniture into customers’ vehicles and assisted the cashier.

Then she learned she could get a home. As the sole adult in the family, she’d need to complete the required 250 hours of sweat equity, compared to the 350 hours needed by families with two adults.

Zepeda had never been a homeowner before and was excited.

A groundbreaking took place at the Eighth Street site where her family’s new home would be.

Work on her family’s home began in 2021.

Zepeda worked on the construction site, helping measure the two-by-fours and cutting wood. She’d never done that before, so it was a very different experience.

“But it didn’t take too long for me to get used to it,” she said.

Juliana helped watch her younger siblings, while Zepeda worked hard to complete her sweat equity requirement.

“It was a difficult time,” Zepeda recalled. “I thought I wasn’t going to make it to the end. At times, I felt like I wanted to give up, but I was pushing myself and my sister was encouraging me to keep on going and not give up.”

The house was completed in September and Zepeda and her family moved into their new five-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a living room area in the basement.

Older siblings now have their own space and can do their homework in the basement.

“They have their own room to breathe,” Zepeda said.

Eight-year-old Izzy said she’s grateful for her own room.

The home includes a yard where the children can play.

“It’s been wonderful,” Zepeda said. “We feel really blessed. It’s been a long journey and, sometimes, I ask myself, ‘Do we deserve this?’ I’m really grateful for the Habitat program.”

If not for Habitat, Zepeda believes she and her family would still be in the two-bedroom apartment.

This will be the family’s first Christmas in their new home, where they’ll have a Thanksgiving-like dinner in their home. They assist a local Christian church called Ministerios Pentacostes Fiesca Uncion (Pentacostal Ministries Fresh Anointing) in Fremont, where she’s a member. She believes her church will have a dinner, too.

Zepeda looks forward to inviting friends and extended family to visit the family in their home.

Next year, she hopes to have a vegetable garden and donate extra produce to the community or church. She wants her children to have the experience of planting the produce, seeing the fruit of their labor and giving to others.

She’s begun visiting with her neighbors. Another family has invited her children to play in their yard.

Zepeda knows families must be cautious in today’s society, but she enjoys interacting with others.

And she likes the friendly idea of a neighbor coming over to borrow a cup of sugar.

Zepeda expresses thankfulness when talking about Habitat.

“I’m grateful for Habitat and what they make happen,” she said. “I got more out of the program than what I had anticipated. I got to meet other people. I got to experience working with people from the community.”

Born and raised in Emporia, Kansas, Zepeda moved to Odessa, Minnesota and then came to Fremont. After Zepeda moved here, she was working a night shift with few opportunities to meet others.

“There were some older folks who were there,” she said of Habitat volunteers. “They definitely had a humorous side. We would all talk in the breakroom and get to know each other and I enjoyed that.”

Habitat works to foster relationships between families and other volunteers, the nonprofit states on its website. It requires partner families to take classes on budgeting, home maintenance and life management skills.

Family sponsors are assigned to each family to mentor them through the process of building and first-time home ownership.

Joy McKay, executive director, appreciates Zepeda and her dedication to the program.

“Velen is a great family partner,” McKay told the Tribune. “She was very committed, involved and worked extremely hard.”

Zepeda, a medical receptionist at Pediatric Partners in Fremont, is looking to the future.

“I am hoping that I will continue to pay it forward,” Zepeda said, noting that she’s bilingual and hopes to provide interpretation for Habitat if needed.

In the meantime, Zepeda remains thankful.

“Everything (God) gives us is his,” she said. “And I’m especially grateful for what he’s given us — a new home.”