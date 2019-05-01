Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Martini’s Café, 250 E. Fifth St., in Fremont.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Martini’s Café, 250 E. Fifth St., in Fremont.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.