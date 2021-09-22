 Skip to main content
Singles group to gather at Gambino's Pizza
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Gambino’s Pizza in Parkview Center, 1900 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

