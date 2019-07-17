{{featured_button_text}}
Are you tired of eating alone?

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Thai by Thai, 507 N. D St., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

