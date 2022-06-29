 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fremont Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by P & L Automotive
editor's pick top story

Singles group to gather for lunch

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh, 330 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period app safety: Call for federal data privacy legislation heightens in wake of Roe v. Wade overturn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News