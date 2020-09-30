 Skip to main content
Singles group to gather for lunch
Singles group to gather for lunch

  • Updated
Local News

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Applebee’s, 3420 E. Elk Lane, in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

