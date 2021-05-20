 Skip to main content
Singles group to gather for meal
Are you tired of eating alone?

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet for supper at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at L.A. Fire Proof Door Co., 325 N. Main St., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

