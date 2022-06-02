 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Singles group to gather on June 7

Local News

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Senor Tequila, 1680 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

