Sister Celeste Wobeter has been a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ for years.
This August, she will celebrate 60 years of religious profession.
Fremont area residents remember Wobeter who served St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for about 22 years.
“It has been 16 years since I left St. Patrick’s in Fremont!” Wobeter told the Tribune this week. “I continue to have many wonderful memories of working at St. Patrick’s as well as in the broader community of Fremont.”
Wobeter, who was born in Elberon, Iowa, grew up on a farm and attended a country school. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy (high school) in Omaha. Back in the 1950s, most of the sisters were teachers and Wobeter grew to admire them.
“They were gracious and loving and kind and educated and fun,” she said in a previous Tribune article.
Wobeter attended Duchesne College in Omaha for a year and then for two years was a novice, the first official stage of becoming a sister. After that, she made a temporary commitment for three years, then a permanent commitment.
She’d make her profession of vows to God and the Notre Dame sisters in 1959.
Her education would include a bachelor of arts degree in education from Duchesne College in Omaha and a master’s degree in mathematics from Seattle University.
Wobeter served as a teacher at St. Therese’s in Omaha, St. Wenceslaus in Dodge, Wahoo Catholic and Neumann High Schools in Wahoo.
In 1980, she became involved in the Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) program at Immanuel Hospital, working as a hospital chaplain.
She would describe that time as a period of growth and an opportunity to develop better skills at ministering to people, who are sick or dying.
Besides visiting patients, she and other chaplains took turns being available for day and night emergency room calls and hospital deaths.
“I learned so much from the people I visited – how important their faith is and about the deep inner strength people have within themselves to deal with crisis and death,” she told the Tribune.
Wobeter’s path would lead to Fremont, where she’d serve as a pastoral minister at St. Patrick’s Parish in Fremont from 1981 to 2003.
Recently, she reflected on her time in Fremont.
“Partnering with so many dedicated and caring people striving to make a difference in the community was truly a gift for me,” Wobeter said. “The many contacts, experiences, friendships, challenges and celebrations truly made an impact on me and helped me become a better person.”
During her time in Fremont, she’d serve as a liaison between the church and the evangelization committee – through which several programs and classes came about.
She conducted classes to help people who were dying and their families deal with the grief process.
Her outreach and spiritual renewal classes included Bible studies, faith-sharing groups, parish retreats and programs designed to draw inactive Catholics back to the church and to provide ministry to the Hispanic community.
Wobeter worked with the church’s welcome committee and made hospital and nursing home visits.
Many people knew Wobeter for her work with Coping Sessions for Divorce, Widowed and Separated People, which would rotate among different local churches. She worked with groups called Supportive Singles, an ongoing support group, and Rainbows, a program designed to help children who’d lost a parent through death, divorce or separation.
She worked with Rainbows during a 10-year period. Wobeter would say she was especially pleased with the program, which helped an estimated 700 children during that time.
Wobeter would leave Fremont in 2003 for a new ministry – this time to serve as director of formation for the Order of Notre Dame Sisters in Omaha. Her job would involve mentoring women who were joining the order.
She’d serve as a member of the leadership team and president of the community.
She has been a representative on the international constitution committee and a delegate to the General Chapter delegate in the Czech Republic.
Wobeter also is a spiritual director, retreat director and hospital chaplain.
Today, she is a part-time chaplain for CHI hospice and serves part time with the Coalition on Human Trafficking, and chair of the Training and Education Committee of the Coalition.
Looking back, Wobeter appreciates her time in Fremont.
“Those years were truly a blessed time for me,” Wobeter said. “So many memories I will always cherish with joy and gratitude.”