Six vehicles, 1 driver taken off road in surprise Dodge County inspections

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Aug. 25 in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 47 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 22 vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 144 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed six vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. One driver was placed out of service.

Throughout the week, the MAPS team performed inspections in Norfolk, Columbus, and Fremont. A total of 123 inspections found more than 500 violations of state and federal regulations. Troopers presented CVSA stickers to a total of 50 vehicles and placed 42 vehicles out of service.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.