Time and compassion.
When it comes to caring for patients, those are among things that professionals at Skin P.C. Dermatology Center say helps set their care apart.
Dr. Rodney Basler, and Physician Assistants Chad Hillyer, Mallory Hoskins and Lyndsey Degenhardt are part of a long-tenured local practice.
The practice, which has offices in Fremont, Elkhorn, Columbus and Wahoo, provides medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology.
Staff members and their areas of expertise include:
• Dr. Rodney Basler, who opened Fremont Dermatology in 1978, has been a board-certified dermatologist for more than 40 years, and is the medical director of Skin P.C. He has been published in several medical journals and cosmetic magazines and has written chapters in dermatology textbooks.
Basler has been a team dermatologist for the Nebraska Cornhuskers for many years and has memberships in various professional organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Debbie, their children and grandchildren.
• Chad Hillyer, physician assistant, joined the practice almost 13 years ago, earned his undergraduate degree in biology and psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994 and after working as a personal trainer graduated from Union College Physician Assistant Program in 2001.
Hillyer began his career in Texas, where he was the physician assistant for the Dallas Cowboys and the Stars Hockey team. He and his family returned to Nebraska in 2003. He founded Skin P.C. in 2011. Hillyer and his wife, Holly, have a 15-year-old daughter, Addison, and a 12-year-old son, Brody.
• Mallory Hoskins, physician assistant. New to the practice, Hoskins is a 2012 Fremont High School graduate, who started in June.
Hoskins’ family tree has deep roots in the Fremont area. Her parents are Julie and Tom Kindler and Brent and Maira Ritthaler and grandparents are Doug and Mary Ann Ritthaler and LeRoy and Rose Johnson and uncle and aunt are Bryan Ritthaler and his wife, New York Times Bestselling Author Tosca Lee.
Her husband is 2009 Fremont High School graduate Lane Hoskins.
Mallory Hoskins earned her undergraduate degree in exercise science and pre-physician assistant studies. She graduated from Union College in Lincoln in May 2019 with her masters’ of physician assistant studies degree. She was president of her class at Union College and completed a rotation at the local clinic prior to being hired as a physician assistant.
Holly Hillyer, who along with Anna Barta serves as an office manager, said Hoskins was hired because of her compassion and intelligence.
Since beginning as a physician assistant, Hoskins diagnosed a large melanoma on patient and was able to refer that individual to a surgical oncologist for early treatment.
Hoskins also is receiving special training for various cosmetic procedures and plans to talk about her career and teach suturing at an FHS health science class.
• Lyndsey G. Degenhardt, physician assistant, Elkhorn office. Degenhardt previously worked at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Kidney/Pancreas Transplantation. Due to her experience in immunosuppressant and biologic medications, she has a special interest in immunologic dermatology.
• Kristal Baker, skin care specialist. Baker has been in dermatology for more than 20 years. In addition to dermatology, Kristal is a trained surgical technologist. Kristal has been trained on several dermatological lasers.
The professionals have seen patients ranging in age from a 1-month-old baby to a person who’s 106 years old.
Skin Care P.C. professionals see people of all ages with acne. Babies can be brought in for moles, rashes or the skin condition, cradle cap.
Hillyer finds it rewarding when he’s helped clear up a teen’s severe acne, which can affect that person’s self-esteem.
“With all the farmers around here, we see a lot of significant sun-damaged to skin and skin cancers related to that,” Chad Hillyer said, also noting, “We’re willing to go into businesses and do free skin screenings for various skin cancers.”
The professionals already have provided these screenings at businesses.
When talking about the staff, Chad Hillyer speaks about their compassion.
“We’ve made a point of hiring very compassionate providers and staff,” he said. “We don’t see as many patients, but we do take a lot of time with patients, getting to know them and their families. We have a strong referral practice.”
Hoskins expressed similar thoughts.
“As a physician’s assistant, I get the opportunity to sit down and get to know the patients a little more,” Hoskins said. “I get to spend more time with them and develop more of a personal relationship.”
Hillyer and Hoskins point out the importance of building trust with patients and helping them feel comfortable.
And seeing how they can help improve a patient’s quality of life is rewarding.
Hillyer noted something else.
“I think we all have pretty strong Christian backgrounds that we incorporate in how we practice and how we treat the patients,” he said.
Different types of services include:
• Medical dermatology. This involves diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases which damage skin, hair, mucosa (membranes), and nails. The professionals provide treatment for various conditions, which include: skin cancer, rosacea, acne, eczema, hair loss, psoriasis, warts, cysts, excessive sweating and moles.
• Surgical dermatology. In some cases, surgery is a necessary dermatological treatment. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and affects a growing percentage of people each year. Professionals at Skin P.C. can diagnose the severity of skin cancer. In minor cases, they will perform the excision in the office. When testing indicates a larger excision may be necessary, they offer referrals to surgeons in which they have the highest confidence.
• Cosmetic procedures. These are on the rise throughout the United States as men and women try to combat the effects of aging. Procedures include injectable gel fillers for age-related volume loss. Botox can be used for fine lines and wrinkles. Also offered is sclerotherapy used to treat spider veins in the legs. The physician assistants perform these procedures.
Baker, the skin care specialist, offers various cosmetic and medical peels. A silk peel is used to improve the skin’s volume, texture, hydration and tone. She also performs microneedling, which stimulates the skin to increase blood flow and collagen production, which reduces fine lines in the face.
Area residents can find the Fremont office at 410 E. 22nd Ave., where it relocated almost two years ago. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Holly Hillyer said if someone calls with a rash that suddenly appeared, the staff will work to get them into the office that day. The office takes all insurances, along with Medicare and Medicaid and is in the CHI network. Everything they do is covered by insurance, except cosmetic procedures. They offer cosmetic specials, which are posted in the office and the website at skinpc.com.