Sleister recalls road from college student to leader at local nonprofit

“Everyone is asked when they are young, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’” said Julie Sleister, executive managing director for Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Fremont’s homeless shelter. “I figured it out at age 48.”

Sleister started working at Care Corps Family Services in August 2018, just as the company was merging with Low Income Ministries.

“I had been working in insurance, serving mostly the senior population,” she said. “I had been an independent agent for almost 15 years while raising our four children.”

Although Sleister enjoyed what she was doing, she was ready for a change.

“A friend, who was on the board at the time, called me and suggested I reach out to (Executive Director) Tera Kucera regarding the position, thinking it would be a good fit.”

Sleister came to Fremont in 1989 to attend Lutheran Midland College, near her grandmother’s house. “When I visited her, I decided to visit Midland, too.”

It was the only college Sleister visited before choosing where to further her education.

“I found out the hard way that staying up to play cards with my friends was a lot more fun than studying, but that meant I sacrificed the grades I wanted to earn,” she said.

She soon learned to study first and play later.

“This is also where I figured out things like paying car insurance before buying new shoes,” she said.

Sleister also learned the importance of making appointments to see the doctor when she was sick and balancing her checkbook.

“Pizza at midnight was fine occasionally,” she said, “but not regularly.”

Sleister knew things had to change when a check she had written for $3.54 to buy cough medicine bounced. “The boy who needed the medicine was cute,” she said, “but the $20 overdraft fee was not.”

Lectures from her parents included a word that hit hard: Disappointed. Sleister realized she had a good incentive to start taking her education more seriously.

“I was learning life lessons and gaining life skills,” she said.

Thirty years later Sleister is grateful for what Midland Luther College offered.

“It was much more than a college degree,” she said. “They offered me the time, resources, and skills I needed to find successes in my life.”

During her first year of working at LifeHouse, Sleister realized that, like Midland University, the homeless shelter offers time, resources, and skills people need to find success.

“Instead of college freshman, we’re serving those most affected by poverty in our community,” Sleister said. “Many of those we serve know their need for food, shelter, and clothing long before they know their need for the tools to find long-term success.”

Sleister is proud of the services offered at LifeHouse.

“We’re giving people time, through a place to stay, to secure income and save up for their own home,” she said.

Resources offered at LifeHouse include healthcare, education, and counseling.

“We are teaching the same life lessons I had to learn about paying bills, budgeting, self-care, and much more,” Sleister said.

As a college freshman, Sleister had to attend class to learn what she didn’t know.

“Those we serve oftentimes aren’t aware of the basic life skills they don’t have yet,” she said.

Whereas college students have advisers to point them in the right direction, participants at LifeHouse have case managers.

“They assist those we serve with determining goals and the right steps needed to meet them,” Sleister said.

“LifeHouse strives to offer more than a place to stay or a box of food,” she added. “We want to prepare those we serve to have the tools to find success in their lives.”

Sleister is proud to be part of something that helps the community.

“I have lived here since 1989 and had no idea the amount of work Care Corps was doing to help those in poverty,” she said. “I really had no idea what most of the non-profits in our community were doing. I was busy in my own world and just didn’t pay attention. It was overwhelming. I went from feelings of guilt for not knowing to feeling fulfillment in being part of something so important to our community as a whole.”

Working for a nonprofit, Sleister has experienced unique situations.

“New challenges are always popping up,” she said. “I love working with Tera to strategically take on those challenges, whether it is grant writing or organizational changes. We make a great team, and I have learned a lot from her.”

When Care Corps and Low Income Ministries merged in 2018, the board of directors decided the new organization needed a new name.

“Our legal name is Care Corp, Inc. Today we are doing business as Care Corps’ LifeHouse,” she said.

Both the boards for Care Corps Family Services and Low Income Ministries wanted to present the merge as a strategic partnership, Sleister explained.

“They changed the name to LifeHouse,” she said, “but within a year, we decided to add Care Corps back to the name because of the rich history that goes with that name.”

In 1985, Virginia Anderson shared the first community Thanksgiving meal in Fremont. This annual event grew and as many as 200 volunteers participated each year.

“After a few years, someone asked Virginia the name of her dinner,” Sleister said, “and she settled on Care Corps.”

Years later when the shelter was built, many of the same individuals who volunteered with the Thanksgiving dinner were instrumental in starting the shelter.

“The food costs for the shelter initially ran through the Thanksgiving dinner’s budget,” Sleister added. “At that time, it just seemed to make sense to call the shelter Care Corps, which symbolizes the corps of caring people helping those who are less fortunate.”

Sleister’s children have all volunteered at the shelter or the pantry, and her husband has helped out at the thrift store.

“These experiences have softened their hearts to those we serve and the situations families face,” she said. “The company where my husband (Matt) works has hired individuals living in shelter. I have a son who is part of Teammates and a daughter who dropped food on the doorstep of her students in Des Moines during Covid because she worried they wouldn’t have anything to eat if they weren’t in school. I believe being a part of this organization has helped my family become more compassionate towards others than they were when I was selling insurance.”

Sleister said she believes that being up close to see the effects of poverty often has a profound impact on people.

“This year we grabbed a couple of names from the Christmas tree,” she said. “While we were shopping for a little girl about the same age as our granddaughter, my husband said, ‘This makes me feel good.’ It feels good to be kind even when it’s done in secret,” Sleister added, “even when no one says thank you.”

Two major events that presented the company with numerous challenges were the flood and the pandemic.

“Between the two events,” Sleister said, “it did become very evident that intensive prevention services and food security are crucial in keeping those living in poverty self-sustainable. Both our prevention services and our food pantry increased participation by nearly 80%.”

As she continues to watch the LifeHouse team work with a passion to move people out of poverty, Sleister is reminded of the constant need for recurring donations in order for the shelter to maintain financial viability.

“The need for expansion is an ever-present one,” she said.

In 2022, the facility added more offices to provide additional staff the space needed for onsite service.

“Working from home is not suitable for holding meetings with clients,” she said. “Due to the confidential nature of our work, privacy is a high priority.”

As she continues to grow as a professional in the nonprofit world, Sleister said she looks forward to expanding her professional network and educating the community on poverty.

“From a distance, it’s easy to be judgmental,” she said. “When we get up close, we become compassionate. My biggest suggestion is to come tour the shelter and food pantry; it will open your eyes and heart to those living in poverty and the challenges that come with it.”

For additional information regarding the services offered by LifeHouse as well as volunteer opportunities, contact Julie Sleister at 402-721-3125 or email her at julie.sleister@lifehousene.org.