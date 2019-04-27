For homeowners and renters looking for loan assistance after March floods, the Small Business Administration (SBA) could be of help.
Despite its name, the agency provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and renters, as well as businesses and nonprofits.
And in many cases, those who’ve registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance after the floods may be referred to the Small Business Administration, which can cause some confusion, according to SBA Public Information Officer Yolanda Stokes.
“Because we’re called the Small Business Administration, many people are confused and they think that we’re only here to help businesses,” Stokes said. “But in disasters, we provide low interest disaster loans, not only to businesses and private non profits, but also to homeowners and renters as well.”
In Dodge County, those loans are already being disbursed.
As of April 25, the Small Business Administration has approved 87 low-interest disaster loans in Dodge County, totalling $3,337,600, according to numbers provided by Stokes.
Of those, 81 were home disaster loans, amounting to just over $3 million, while six were for businesses, amounting to $252,600.
Statewide, the agency has approved 377 loans for a total of $21.6 million as of Friday, Stokes said.
For homeowners, loans are available up to $200,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged homes. Loans of up to $40,000 are also available to replace damaged contents of the home — things like appliances or furniture, for instance. Those loans are available at an interest rate of 2.06 percent.
Renters can also receive loans of up to $40,000 to replace possessions.
“Their eligibility is determined by the damages to their property,” Stokes said. “SBA actually has inspectors that come out to meet with folks that were impacted by the disaster to determine what that amount is.”
For businesses and nonprofits, loans of up to $2 million are available. Nonprofits can get an interest rate of 2.75 percent and businesses can get an interest rate of 4 percent.
In addition to getting loans for physical losses, businesses can also get loans based on “working capital” to help businesses pay for staff or handle other expenses.
The deadline for filing for a loan is May 20 for both businesses and residents. For businesses looking for the working capital component of a business loan, the deadline is Dec. 23.
Visit the Small Business Administration website or call 800-659-2955 for more information.