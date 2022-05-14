Small business brings big smiles

Not too many people look forward to going to the dentist.

That’s why team members at Fremont Family Dentistry say they are committed to giving their patients a comfortable and enjoyable time in the chair.

High-tech dentistry combined with comfort and compassion has earned the dental group this year’s Small Business of the Year Award from the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

“One thing we take pride in,” said Dr. Adam Lamprecht, who shares his dental practice with two other dentists, “is that we are residents of Fremont. We worship here, our kids attend school here, and we enjoy serving our community.”

Lamprecht grew up in Fremont and graduated from Midland Lutheran College, He moved to Omaha to begin his dental training in the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry.

He then completed his Advanced Education in General Dentistry at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, where he focused primarily on dental implants and cosmetic dentistry.

“The best thing,” Lamprecht said, “is to get someone excited about smiling again.”

As a boy, Lamprecht knew he wanted to work in the healthcare field.

“My parents started Promedcare back in the ’80s. I hung out with my dad and learned how to assemble hospital beds and wheelchairs,” he said.

While doing some job shadowing, familiarizing himself with emergency rooms, Lamprecht met oral surgeon Dr. Steve Wendt, who quickly became a friend and mentor.

“He started leading me down the dental path,” he said.

Following his schooling, Lamprecht returned to Fremont to set up his dental practice.

“My grandfather paid for my first year of chamber membership. I started attending some of the functions and doing some networking,” Lamprecht said.

When Bill McGinness, a much-loved Fremont dentist, was killed in a car accident in 2009, his widow needed to find someone to take over his dental practice.

“I had attended Fremont High with their daughters,” Lamprecht said. “They knew me. Bill’s wife, Joyce, was happy to have someone in Fremont take his place.”

When Dr. Robert Schlumberger was ready to retire in 2011, Lamprecht bought his practice and changed its name to Fremont Family Dentistry.

Three years later, Lamprecht invited his cousin, Dr. Ben Peters, to join his dental practice.

“My dad’s from Fremont,” Peters said. “We like the small-town feel this city offers.”

Like his cousin, Peters took advantage of the networking opportunities provided through Chamber membership.

“I love helping our local businesses,” he said.

Peters grew up in Omaha, so when a patient invited him to attend a meeting of the Chamber Net 2.0 group, he immediately saw an opportunity to get better acquainted with Fremont.

“It was a great way for me to dive into the Fremont community,” Peters said.

In 2016 Peters won Habitat for Humanity’s Mr. Habitat Competition.

“The next year, I served as a judge. In 2018 Adam and I were the MCs,” he said.

In addition to dentistry, Lamprecht and Peters share a passion for golf and home brewing.

Three months ago, Dr. Tim Davis joined the dental team.

“Tim grew up in Cozad and had his own practice there,” Lamprecht said. “His kids were attending Bergan here in Fremont and he felt ready to move here. He contacted me and said he had heard good things about our practice.”

In addition to dentistry, Davis also has experience as an athletic trainer. Like Lamprecht and Peters, Davis is a golf enthusiast. He also enjoys hunting and fishing.

Lamprecht said adding another dentist helped them get new patients started sooner. He is particularly proud of the fact that some members of his team are bilingual.

“We have people seeking us out because they know they can be treated here and understand the services we offer because we have people who can communicate with them in their native language,” he said.

One of the bilingual staff members is Melissa Zavala, who met Lamprecht while caring for his children at the Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Center.

“A coworker told me that he was a dentist,” said Zavala, who began working as a dental assistant for Fremont Family Dentistry in 2020.

“He asked me to babysit for him,” Zavala said. “And that’s when I told him I was interested in dentistry.”

Zavala had spent a great deal of time in a dental office as a child because of various problems with her teeth. She began seeing an orthodontist when she was 16.

“I asked him lots of questions, and he gave me lots of information that helped me decide on my career,” she said.

Zavala waited patiently during the two to three years it took for Fremont Family Dentistry to have a position available.

“If it’s meant to be,” she had told herself, “it’ll work out.”

The family atmosphere found at Fremont Family Dentistry is one of the things that makes this small business so successful. It’s also one of the things that makes going to the dentist not nearly so bad.

