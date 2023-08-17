An advisory of possible Moderate to Unhealthy (yellow, orange, and red) Air Quality Index (AQI) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska, potentially affecting Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha, Wayne, and surrounding areas from Thursday evening, Aug. 17, through Saturday evening, Aug. 19.

Moderate AQI (yellow)

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take it easier.

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange)

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (Orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. Everyone else can remain active and adjust activity duration and intensity as needed.

Unhealthy AQI (red)

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.

States monitor smoke levels and weather conditions to determine when impacts to air quality are anticipated. Advisories are based on data from the National Weather Service (NWS), smoke plume modeling, and from ambient air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.