Snowy day in Fremont
Snowy day in Fremont

More than one Fremonter sought to get a jump on clearing snow from driveways and sidewalks on Monday as lots of the white stuff continued to fall across the city. The National Weather Service predicts snow accumulation of up to 7 inches during the day up to another 4 inches tonight in the Fremont area.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

