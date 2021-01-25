More than one Fremonter sought to get a jump on clearing snow from driveways and sidewalks on Monday as lots of the white stuff continued to fall across the city. The National Weather Service predicts snow accumulation of up to 7 inches during the day up to another 4 inches tonight in the Fremont area.
Snowy day in Fremont
