Snyder plans annual fish fry

Snyder’s volunteer fire department didn’t have a fish fry last year.
That’s because the approximately 450 pounds of fish planned for the event went to feed evacuees in the Snyder Ballroom after March flooding drove many people from their properties.
So this year, Snyder’s firefighters and rescue personnel hope area residents attend their annual fundraiser — the proceeds of which are used to purchase rescue equipment.
“We are going to be purchasing another defibrillator,” said Tom Kreikemeier, rescue squad captain.
This year, the Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Fish Fry is set from 4:30-8 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom, 210 Maple St.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The menu includes: Alaskan Pollock, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw. Carry-outs will be available. There will be a cash bar.
Between 450 and 500 people attend the yearly fundraiser.
Snyder has 31 firefighters, 12 of which are emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
The department had more than 30 rescue squad and fire calls last year.
It was a quiet year, expect perhaps for the flooding.
“Last year, we didn’t have a fish fry because of the flood,” he said. “It was the night of our fish fry when this happened.”
Evacuees came to the ballroom.
“And we fed them our fish for free,” Kreikemeier said.
He hopes area residents will attend the event this year since the fundraiser didn’t take place in 2019.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation to the volunteer fire department may do so by sending a check to: Snyder Fire & Rescue Trust, P.O. Box 38, Snyder, NE 68664.
In a past Tribune article, Kreikemeier explained the role that volunteer fire departments play. In less populated communities, firefighters often do more than answer rescue and fire calls.
“In small towns, the fire departments are the go-to,” he said. “When somebody in town needs something done, they go to the fire department and they usually help out,” Kreikemeier said.
When storms roll through, for instance, volunteer firefighters have helped pick up downed branches.
These firefighters aren’t paid. And, sometimes, their service can cost them money.
“Some of the people, depending on where they work, lose their overtime if they leave to go to a rescue or fire call,” he said.
Volunteer firefighters leave family outings. They get up in the middle of the night to respond to a call. They miss meals.
But they continue to volunteer.
“It’s rewarding to help people,” he said.