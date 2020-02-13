Snyder plans annual fish fry

“Last year, we didn’t have a fish fry because of the flood,” he said. “It was the night of our fish fry when this happened.”

Evacuees came to the ballroom.

“And we fed them our fish for free,” Kreikemeier said.

He hopes area residents will attend the event this year since the fundraiser didn’t take place in 2019.

Those who would like to make a monetary donation to the volunteer fire department may do so by sending a check to: Snyder Fire & Rescue Trust, P.O. Box 38, Snyder, NE 68664.

In a past Tribune article, Kreikemeier explained the role that volunteer fire departments play. In less populated communities, firefighters often do more than answer rescue and fire calls.

“In small towns, the fire departments are the go-to,” he said. “When somebody in town needs something done, they go to the fire department and they usually help out,” Kreikemeier said.

When storms roll through, for instance, volunteer firefighters have helped pick up downed branches.

These firefighters aren’t paid. And, sometimes, their service can cost them money.