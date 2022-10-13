Snyder Volunteer Fire Department plans breakfast fundraiser

The Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Annual Breakfast Fundraiser is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16, at Firemen’s Ballroom in Scribner.
Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Takeout meals will be available.
There will be a raffle drawing for a 70-inch LED Smart TV.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
