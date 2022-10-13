 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snyder Volunteer Fire Department plans breakfast fundraiser

  Updated
Local News

The Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Annual Breakfast Fundraiser is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16, at Firemen’s Ballroom in Scribner.

Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Takeout meals will be available.

There will be a raffle drawing for a 70-inch LED Smart TV.

