Social Security announces redesigned statement

Social security statements will now have a new look.

Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, Monday introduced a new look and feel to the Social Security statement, available online through the my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and by mail.

The statement is one of the most effective tools people can use to learn about their earnings and future Social Security benefits. This fresh look will allow millions of people to see their earnings information and estimates of future benefits quickly and securely.

The new statement is shorter, uses visuals and plain language, and includes fact sheets tailored to a person’s age and earnings history. It also includes important information people have come to expect from the statement, such as how much a worker and family members could expect to receive in Social Security benefits and a personalized earnings history, in a clear, concise manner. Examples of the new Statement and fact sheets are available at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount/statement.html.

More than 61 million people have already created my Social Security accounts.