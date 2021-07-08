 Skip to main content
Softball teams sought for Dodge County Fair
Softball teams sought for Dodge County Fair

Local News

It’s time to gather your family and friends and put together your “unorganized” coed softball team for the 2021 Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

Organizers are planning to play on Saturday, Aug. 7 (Sunday, Aug. 8, if needed).

Call or text Susan Schlecht at 402-679-6728 with your entry by July 18.

