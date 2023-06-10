They have all the ingredients for coffee and conversation:

Doughnut holes and Rice Krispie bars.

Cups, napkins and spoons.

And plenty of rich, hot brew to complement the sweet treats.

Yet women in the Coffee Klatch at Somers Point say they gain much more than beverages and cookie bars at their gatherings.

They’re neighbors who’ve been developing warm friendships amid uplifting conversation and support. Somers Point is a Fremont Housing Agency community designed to provide affordable places to live for people ages 62 and over.

The women’s group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Somers Point clubhouse. Anywhere from six to a dozen women participate each week.

One recent morning, a group of 11 women laughed, talked and shared their insights on camaraderie and how the group began.

The women first met for an exercise class followed by coffee time.

“It got down to where we ‘coffeed’ longer than we exercised, so we decided, ‘Why not turn it into a regular coffee klatch?’” Lenore Peatrowsky recalled.

The women talk about various topics: their children, grandchildren, jokes, recipes, events at Somers Point and in the community at large.

“We talked about the Concert in the Park,” Mildred Benson said. “Not everybody had heard about it.”

They talk about local businesses.

“We talk about the neat stores downtown in Fremont,” Marlene Morgan said, mentioning Pam’z Unique Klozet and Mary’s Shopping in particular.

The best part about the coffee and fellowship is the bond that’s formed among Somers Point residents who gather weekly.

“We’re a very supportive group of each other,” Morgan said. “Whenever we have something to be happy about, we’re supportive. Or if we’re going through hard times with our family or ourselves, we’re there for each other. I feel very fortunate to be part of this group.”

Peatrowsky expressed similar sentiments.

“This is a neighborhood and we are all very neighborly,” Peatrowsky said. “We don’t always have to get together, but we’re always friendly and sharing.”

They look out for one another.

“We’re checking on each other to make sure our neighbors are out and about,” Leona Parr said.

Jan Ankersen has appreciated the support she’s received.

“I can remember when I had my hand surgery and I was over at Mildred’s,” Ankersen said. “It was just a little surgery, but she said, ‘If you need something, please let me know. That’s what we’re here for. We’re a family.’”

Ankersen found those remarks poignant.

“That meant a lot,” she said.

Morgan noted that everyone is busy with children and grandchildren.

“But we know if we really need something, we can call on each other — and that’s priceless,” Morgan said. “A lot of people don’t even know their neighbors.”

Group members benefit those around them. Recently, some veterans at Somers Point received Quilts of Valor during a ceremony.

“We needed volunteers to furnish the treats,” Virginia Studt said. “You can’t believe how everybody — right away — volunteered.”

They provide treats for bingo on Fridays, too, and — of course — for their Wednesday morning coffee time.

Those at the recent coffee gathering said they appreciate not only the fellowship, but the positivity they experience.

“I don’t think I’ve heard — in all the mornings we’ve been here — any negative comments,” Peatrowsky said. “It’s always informative, caring comments. There’s no negativity. It’s more upbeat.”

There are times when the coffee drinkers have requests.

“Sometimes, we need to ask for prayers,” Parr said.

Members noted that what’s said in the group, stays in the group.

Newer group members appreciate the camaraderie they’ve experienced.

“I have been here once since they started and this morning I came back again and when I walked in, these women were so supportive and so welcoming to me,” Shirley Price said. “It really touches your heart. You don’t ever feel like an outsider. You always belong, no matter how long it’s been since you’ve been with them and I love that.”

Group members plan to continue meeting.

“We take every day as it comes and every Wednesday as it comes,” Studt said. “Those who come, if they have something to report, whether it be a family issue or health-wise, they share it. This is what we’re here for, to share and support each other.”