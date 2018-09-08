It took almost a lifetime before Elizabeth Bodek Wees told her story.
How could she talk about the horrors of being in a concentration camp? Or the death marches?
Or the deep pain of losing beloved family members?
Yet almost two years before she died, Wees did talk and her story was recorded.
On Thursday afternoon, her son Dr. Steve Wees played video recordings of his mother’s painful memories when he spoke at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Elizabeth Wees was born in September 1924 in the city of Svalava in what was then eastern Czechoslovakia.
A black and white photo shows Wees with her parents, Samuel and Helen, brothers, Adolph and Louis, and sister, Olga.
Their upper middle class Jewish family was well-respected. Her father, a World War I veteran and businessman, owned a store. Wees has good memories of attending the public school in her earlier years, when Jewish and non-Jewish people respected each other’s religion.
The first signs of danger emerged after Adolph Hitler, who’d become chancellor of Germany in 1933, took over Czechoslovakia and gave part of it to the Hungarians in 1938.
“All it took was just a spark to let all the hatred out,” she said.
Wees wasn’t quite 14 years old.
At first, families who supposedly weren’t Hungarian or Czech citizens were targeted. They were taken from their homes and put in train cars used to haul cattle.
Schooling was curtailed for Jewish people. Their businesses were taken away and they had to abide by a curfew.
“It was a gradual thing,” she said. “It was a slow stranglehold. It finally hit in 1944 completely.”
That’s when her father’s business, which he’d built from nothing, was taken away.
“He was devastated,” she said. “To the last breath, he did not want to believe that anything like this could happen.”
But his oldest son, Adolph, had been taken away in 1942 and never heard from again. He was murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau, an extermination camp.
A friend tried to tell Wees that Hitler wasn’t going to hurt the Jewish people, but Wees’ mother knew her son was dead.
Wees and her family were taken from their home on April 18, 1944. They were allowed to take only one little suitcase; non-Jewish neighbors peeked out of their windows’ curtains, but said nothing.
“You felt like a criminal as they walked you down,” she said.
The stunned families were taken by cattle trains to a brick factory at Mukachevo (Munkacs), Hungary. Each family was assigned to a 6-foot by 6-foot area in an open air structure with no food or water.
They then were packed into cattle cars without food, water or a place to go to the bathroom. People were jammed into the cars like herrings, she said. The train cars had only small windows, which provided little airflow.
It took about three days to reach Auschwitz, a Nazi-run camp in Poland. It consisted of Auschwitz I, the original concentration camp; Auschwitz II-Birkenau, a combined concentration-extermination camp; and Auschwitz III-Monowitz, a slave labor camp, and 45 satellite camps. The camps were lined with barbed wire and electrified fence.
Wees’ son didn’t realize the extent of concentration camps in Europe.
“There were literally thousands of these and each of those had subcamps,” he said.
The Holocaust encyclopedia records that between 1933 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its allies established more than 42,000 camps and other incarceration sites, including ghettos. These sites were used for many purposes including forced labor and mass murder.
Wees and her family arrived at Auschwitz II-Birkenau on May 21, 1944. She remembers the sign which stated: “Labor Makes You Free.”
People thought they were going to a labor — not a death — camp, because in earlier times families had received post cards with a Red Cross emblem from previous prisoners saying they were fine.
“It was a farce, but we didn’t know it,” she said.
Once off the train, people were divided into two lines. Those in the left line were sent to their deaths in the gas chambers. Those in the right were kept for slave labor.
Her father was taken to one side; she and her mother and sister to another. It was night.
She saw handsome German officers including the evil Dr. Josef Mengele, who performed deadly human experiments.
Then about 20 years old, Wees was asked if she was young or old.
She said, “young,” and was sent to stand by her sister, Olga.
“I wanted to go with mom,” Wees said. “I still feel guilty about saying that I was young.”
Wees’ last memories of her parents are of her mother being pushed aside and her dad getting lost in the crowd. She and Olga were taken to another camp.
“Where are our parents?” they asked while given numbers that would replace their names.
They were told to look at smoke in the sky.
“We didn’t know what they were talking about,” she said. “Finally, one of them said, ‘your parents were killed last night.’’’
Reality hit, but at the same time the young women thought their captors were just trying to be mean. It took a few days to realize their captors were telling the truth. Their parents and so many others had been gassed to death and their bodies cremated, causing the smoke.
“Every day, we saw transports of people going in and not coming out — older people, people with children and all you could see was smoke and fire afterward and the smell was just horrible,” she said.
Wees and her sister had to wear thin prison uniforms. At night, they were given a 4-by-4-inch square piece of bread and maybe a 1-inch by 1-inch square piece of cheese.
They forced to stand outside in the cold for hours to be counted many times during the day or night. Prisoners were worked to exhaustion. Those who could no longer work went to the gas chambers. Disease was a big problem; lice were huge.
At one point, Olga developed an abscess in a breast. A medical student, who had to sort out vials of medicine that prisoners brought into the camp, said Olga needed to go to the infirmary.
Going there would put her in the hands of Mengele, but she went.
While there, a Russian woman prisoner who was a doctor, would perform two or three surgeries, without the benefit of anesthetic, to remove the thick fluid from Olga’s breast.
Wees smuggled vials of medicine into the infirmary while helping bring in heavy kettles of food.
If caught smuggling the medicine — which was like gold because it was sent to German soldiers on the war front — a prisoner would be shot.
One time, knowing she could be caught for smuggling the vials on her body, Wees put them in a handkerchief and carried them. When a sentry asked what she had, Wees told him it was bread.
He didn’t search her.
“It was unbelievable,” she said.
Wees brought the vials to the woman doctor, who’d see what she could trade them for to help Olga. The doctor protected Olga when Mengele came each morning to pick out patients, who didn’t look right, to send to the gas chamber.
“This girl is strong. She’ll go back. She only needs a few more days,” the Russian doctor said.
Olga, fearing she’d be sent to another camp, made a gutsy move. She flabbergasted Mengele by walking into his office and asking to be sent back to work with her sister (Wees) at Birkenau.
He ordered that she be put on a truck. Olga didn’t know if she was going to her sister or the crematorium, but she was reunited with Wees.
“I guess he figured we were doomed anyway there,” Wees said. “If Auschwitz would not have been close to being liberated, all the people who worked in the crematorium would have been eliminated anyway.”
The gates of Auschwitz opened on Jan. 19, 1945, and the Germans — trying to hide evidence of the atrocities — marched out what prisoners they could, leaving the rest behind to die.
Prisoners, like Wees and Olga, were either placed in cattle cars or marched in almost a zig zag pattern some 500 miles to Ravensbruck concentration camp in Germany. From there, they were marched 52 miles to the Malchow subcamp. At one point, German kids, ages 12 to 14, threw stones at them. The prisoners would be marched 410 miles to Frankfurt, Germany and then Leipzig.
Many died. Wees and her sister lived.
“Biologically, I don’t know how these people survived — no food, no water, the exposure — in the 20s and 30s (degrees). No shelter (in the winter),” said Steve Wees, M.D., an Omaha rheumatologist.
At Leipzig, the Germans disappeared leaving prisoners out in the open country.
Then the Russians came.
“The Russians wanted to rape women,” Steve Wees said.
But villagers helped Elizabeth Wees and her sister. One family hid them in a barn to protect them.
Wees had only a suitcase and a pair of boots when she came to the United States and was hired as a seamstress.
And while she admired those who could speak about their experiences — and felt guilty that she couldn’t — Wees would become physically and emotionally sick when she tried. Her children eventually convinced her to share her story. Before she died at age 91 in July 2016, she wished for a good world for everyone, adding:
“People shouldn’t hate each other.”