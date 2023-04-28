I call it “The Widow’s Theme Song.”

It’s actually an old hymn, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

That song flowed through my brain when my husband, Chuck, was in a hospital intensive care unit years ago. Later, I wondered why — of all the songs we sang at church — that song kept coming to me.

It took a while, but I figured it out.

Before his death, Jesus told his disciples that our Heavenly Father would send the Holy Spirit who’d remind them of everything he taught them.

I believe the Holy Spirit reminds me not only of Bible verses, but common everyday things, too. I think songs can fall into that category. In the midst of the trauma of having Chuck in the ICU, I believe God was comforting me in many ways — including through that song.

We even played “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” at Chuck’s funeral and I later discovered this song was precious to other widows.

In 2018, I learned about a Lincoln woman, Roseanne Liesveld, who wrote a book called, “The Collision of Grief and Gratitude: A Pursuit of Sacred Light.”

Roseanne’s husband, Curt, was doing yard work on May 16, 2015, when he collapsed and died suddenly.

After her husband’s death, Roseanne wrote a thank you post on Facebook. She kept writing posts, sharing her struggles, achievements and what she learned along the way. She then compiled 366 posts into the book.

While reading the book, I was struck by the commonalities between our late husbands. And I was touched to learn that Roseanne played the song, “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” on the piano at her husband’s funeral.

Also in 2018, I learned the song was important to Kristi Byh, whose husband, Jim, had died. They’d served together as missionaries for several years, then moved home to Nebraska after one of their four daughters began having health issues.

Kristi stayed in Lincoln with their daughters and Jim commuted back and forth, spending three weeks at home in Nebraska and three weeks overseas.

Jim was 53 when he died in Nebraska, two days after suffering a major heart attack in April 2016.

Kristi faced many challenges after Jim’s death. Other family members died, including Kristi’s mother, one of her aunts and Jim’s dad.

Major appliances had to be replaced in Kristi’s home. The couple’s youngest daughter had attended a Christian school since she was little, but Kristi didn’t have the tuition money for the girl’s sophomore year.

Later, Kristi was at an event when the group sang, “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the lyrics, part of the chorus goes like this:

“…Great is Thy faithfulness

Morning by morning new mercies I see

All I have needed Thy hand hath provided

Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me”

At one point, a woman leading the song said the group needed to sing one of the lyrics again for someone — or maybe several people — in the room.

That lyric was: “All I have needed, thy hand hath provided.”

With that, Kristi wrote a list of what she needed, including tuition for her youngest daughter’s schooling and a car (Kristi’s current one had 150,000 miles).

Kristi finished her list and the group went to lunch at noon. When Kristi checked her phone, she’d received an email from the school saying her daughter’s tuition had been paid. She also soon learned a church had donated money that she could put down toward a car.

Kristi had written her list at about 11 a.m.

In an hour, God had taken care of the first two things on that list.

Kristi also was able to purchase the appliances she needed and funds later were provided to pay for another daughter’s wedding.

I still cherish what Kristi told me for a column I wrote in 2018.

“Life is hard and grief is messy, but over and over God showed me that I can trust him in the everyday battles, the hard times,” she said. “There’s still pain, but I can trust him. He’s a good father.”

I have my own miracle stories of how God provided in an amazing way when I faced an enormous medical bill after Chuck’s death. My house needed a new roof and furnace and after I later was in an accident, I needed a new car.

God kept providing and still does.

Such situations remind me of Bible stories about how God provided for widows.

My favorite involves a prophet named Elijah and a widow, who lived in the foreign city of Zarephath.

By this point in Bible history, Elijah is in hiding after telling wicked King Ahab of Israel that it won’t rain there for a few years.

God sends Elijah to the Kerith Ravine, where he drinks from the brook. Ravens bring him bread and meat in the morning and evening. When the brook dries up, God sends Elijah on another field trip — this time to Zarephath.

That had to be a stretch since Israelites didn’t — and weren’t supposed to — fraternize with Gentiles. But God says he’s ordered a widow there to supply Elijah with food, so the prophet takes those steps of faith.

When he reaches Zarephath, Elijah sees a widow gathering sticks. He asks her to bring him a little water in a jar. As she’s going to get it, Elijah adds: “And bring me, please, a piece of bread.”

“As surely as the Lord your God lives,” she says, “I don’t have any bread — only a handful of flour in a jar and a little olive oil in a jug. I’m gathering a few sticks to take home and make a meal for myself and my son that we may eat it — and die.”

Elijah tells her not to be afraid, then provides instructions:

“Go home and do as you have said. But first make a small loaf of bread for me from what you have and bring it to me, and then make something for yourself and your son.”

Next, Elijah offers good news: “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says, ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the Lord sends rain on the land.’”

It had to take a lot of faith for that widow to make something for Elijah, before she ever made food for her son or herself.

But then, didn’t God say he’d ordered a widow to feed the prophet?

The widow does what Elijah told her to do.

Guess what?

There’s food every day for Elijah, the widow and her family. The jar of flour isn’t used up and the jug of oil doesn’t run dry — just like God said.

Thousands of years later, widows still look to their faithful God for help, strength and comfort.

“Great is Thy Faithfulness” becomes more than a group of lyrics. It summarizes my life experience. It reminds me of the hope, peace and stability our loving God provides even amid grief and loss.

And to quote more lyrics about our compassionate God: “As Thou hast been, Thou forever will be.”