Sookram challenging incumbent Jacobus for Ward 2 seat of Fremont City Council

“I feel like this board was almost put together to fail,” he said. “I would have liked to have seen what all the parameters were on this board and what their goals were, like A, B, C, D.”

Sookram said he didn’t feel like the board was well-equipped enough to handle the issue and that he wasn’t opposed to getting rid of the contract if necessary.

“I’m OK with dissolving the contract as long as we have a plan in place to take care of animal control,” he said. “I wasn’t part of the council that made that committee, but I think it should have been better formed.”

On the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected business in Fremont, Sookram said he believes the city should continue to follow guidelines set by the state and look for options like grants to help them during this time.

“If there’s any way that we can assist our local businesses, I’d be open to looking at any of those options to help them out,” he said. “A lot of places are going through a tough time, so if they are having a tough time, we need to figure out how we can help them.”

Sookram said if he was elected next month, he would want to make sure the items on the council’s consent agenda were lining up and that the issues were resolved before it is put together.