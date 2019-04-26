A college group has joined in fundraising efforts to put playground equipment in Johnson Park.
Phi Omega sorority will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk from 8 a.m. to noon May 4 at Johnson Lake Trail in Fremont.
Registration is from 8-9 a.m. The run starts at 9 a.m. and entertainment at 10:30 a.m.
Entry fees are $30 per person if registration is completed by April 30 and includes a T-shirt. On the day of the event, registration is $35 and a shirt isn’t guaranteed.
Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by April 30 to ensure a shirt. Please make checks payable to: Phi Omega Sorority, 550 N Garfield St., Fremont, NE 68025.
All proceeds will go to the Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club, which is raising funds for the equipment.
“We are pleased to serve this organization through community engagement,” said Savanah Reed, president, Phi Omega president at Midland University.
The Kiwanians have been working hard to raise $150,000 for the new equipment.
Plans are to have the equipment in sometime this summer, said Kiwanis Club President Caryl Johannsen.
Launched in 2018, the equipment project is designed to provide a playground on the east side of the city — home to several schools and set for significant growth in the next few years.
The Kiwanis group worked with the city and the Friends of Fremont Parks to determine the location.
“It’s available to everyone and it could be another draw to attract people to come to Fremont,” Johannsen added.
The playground is designed for children ages 2 to 12.
It will be inclusive — meaning that children of all abilities will be able to use it. It will include features that children in wheelchairs will be able to access. A merry-go-round, which is low to the ground, will be accessible to all children.
Drawings show brightly colored equipment that includes slides, covered areas, bridges and ramps. Children can walk up and play with some of the equipment’s interactive features. Johannsen said there are pieces with colors and activities that incorporate math.
Johannsen added that the playground also has a section for younger children ages 2 to 5.
The area will have a special surface that’s easy to walk and use a wheelchair on, Johannsen said. There also will be a small, cement path on which children can ride their bikes.
Reed said the process of planning the fun run/walk has been exciting for women in the sorority and encourages area residents to take part in the event.
“Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy great company, get exercise and donate to a great cause,” she said.