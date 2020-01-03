A space heater that had fallen over caused fire damage to a bedroom in a Fremont house Thursday night.
The Fremont Fire Department received a report from a woman of a structure fire at 150 N. Morrell St. around 11:30 p.m., Capt. Pat Tawney said.
“When we were in route, I asked if there was actually a fire,” he said. “And she said that the officers on scene were reporting heavy smoke throughout the house and they could see fire in the front room.”
Fremont police officers were able to get the four family members living in the house outside safely. One of the women was given a breathing treatment, but refused to be taken to the hospital, Tawney said.
Firefighters were able to get the fire, which was contained to one of the bedrooms, under control in around 15 to 20 minutes, Tawney said.
“It went pretty fast,” he said. “And then it was just a matter of just overhauling it, taking care of cleaning it up.”
A girl living in the house reported that a space heater in her bedroom had overturned, causing the fire.
According to Consumer Report, space heaters cause about 25,000 house fires and 300 deaths each year. Signs of a safe space heater include safety certification, automatic shutoff features, a ground fault circuit interrupter plug and a sturdy cord.
With heavy smoke damage to the rest of the house, Tawney estimated $35,000 of damages for the structure and $10,000 for the contents. The residence is currently not livable.
“It’s going to take a lot of work to get it fixed,” he said. “The Red Cross was called, and they were showing up as we left last night to assist them.”
Tawney said firefighters also responded to another report of a fire on a roof in the 500 block of N. L Street while on the scene.
“It turned out to be a false alarm,” he said. “We think it might have been smoke from the fire that someone saw and reported.”