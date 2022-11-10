 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spaces remain for 44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show

Local News

The 44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show has a few spaces still available for this year’s show on Dec. 3.

Cost is $35 per space. Call 402-727-2630 for more details.

