The 43rd Annual Parks and Recreation Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

There are a limited number of spaces still available for interested vendors.

Call the city at 402-727-2630 to reserve your table(s).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0