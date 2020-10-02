Speaker to talk about family values

Nate Grasz knows the importance of upholding family values.
So he’ll talk about what the Nebraska Family Alliance does when he speaks at the Fremont Area Men of Integrity Breakfast.
The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Cost for the breakfast is $8.
Roger Roach is chairman of the event designed to help men of all ages become more passionate followers of Christ.
“What we’re trying to do with Men of Integrity is to have corporate fellowship and worship together and for men to be inspired to serve Christ in their homes, on their jobs and businesses and in the community,” Roach said.
Grasz is policy director for the Lincoln-based NFA, a state affiliate of Focus on the Family, which seeks to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
“We advocate for family, freedom and life,” Grasz said. “We advocated for pro-family, pro-life and pro-religious freedom policies at our state capital and we want to ensure that Nebraska is a state where families can thrive, life is cherished and freedom flourishes.”
Grasz said this is done by influencing policy, mobilizing prayer and empowering people.
“We serve as a watchdog at our state capital,” Grasz said. “We help work with legislators to craft and implement policies that we believe are good for families and for Nebraska.”
Grasz said the organization also provides education and resources to help the public engage in government so people know what decisions are being made and how they can help make a difference in their communities.
During his talk, Grasz said he’ll share what the NFA does.
“We have an election coming up and I think this is a time when things are very decisive and controversial,” he said. “There’s a lot of division in our country. This is also an opportunity for people of faith to provide light in challenging times.”
Grasz will talk about Biblical principles for engaging government and politics.
Behind every name on the ballot are world views that shape, which laws and policies are—and aren’t—implemented and alter the direction of the state and the nation, he said.
“We have clear choices to make between progressive socialism and individual liberty, taxpayer-funded abortion until birth or protecting the right to life and bigger more intrusive government or religious liberty,” Grasz said.
Grasz also said hopes men will attend to gain a deeper understanding of how to engage government and politics in a Christ-honoring way.
“Each of us have a choice to make—not just with how we vote, but in our own personal lives to choose between despair or hope, fear or joy, hating our enemies or loving and praying for our enemies,” Grasz said.
He notes something else.
“Government and politics are crucial, because the decisions of our representatives impact the lives of real people and, at the same time, politics cannot and should not be the center of our lives,” he said. “I believe what we need to have is significant Christian influence on government, because without it government has no clear moral compass and when we look around our world today, it’s clear we need that moral compass as much as ever.”
Grasz said choosing to avoid political issues is in itself a political decision.
“But if God cares about an issue, we should care about it, too,” he said.
Grasz will provide resources NFA has created to help people during this election cycle. He’ll bring them to the breakfast. They also are available at nebraskafamilyalliance.org.
NFA has an issues-based voter guide that shows where candidates for federal and state offices stand on key issues in a side-by-side comparison, he said.
“We also have election prayer guides as well as a booklet on Biblical principles for political engagement,” he said. “We make those available for people to view and download for free.”
