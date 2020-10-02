Speaker to talk about family values

Grasz said the organization also provides education and resources to help the public engage in government so people know what decisions are being made and how they can help make a difference in their communities.

During his talk, Grasz said he’ll share what the NFA does.

“We have an election coming up and I think this is a time when things are very decisive and controversial,” he said. “There’s a lot of division in our country. This is also an opportunity for people of faith to provide light in challenging times.”

Grasz will talk about Biblical principles for engaging government and politics.

Behind every name on the ballot are world views that shape, which laws and policies are—and aren’t—implemented and alter the direction of the state and the nation, he said.

“We have clear choices to make between progressive socialism and individual liberty, taxpayer-funded abortion until birth or protecting the right to life and bigger more intrusive government or religious liberty,” Grasz said.

Grasz also said hopes men will attend to gain a deeper understanding of how to engage government and politics in a Christ-honoring way.