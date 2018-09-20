With September serving as National Suicide Prevention Awareness month across the country, one local event brought hundreds of local residents together on Wednesday to start the conversation about suicide and suicide prevention.
More than 200 adults and youths came together at Fremont Nazarene Church to listen, talk, and engage with each other about suicide and suicide prevention at Fremont Family Coalition’s event — Suicide Speaks to Everyone.
The program featured speakers Donna Wolff of the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition and Janae Shillito of The Kim Foundation.
Attendees at the program were split up between adults, youth (5th-12th graders), and children who participated in age-appropriate activities during the presentations by Wolff and Shillito.
The youth presentation was undertaken by Wolff, who created the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition after her 18-year-old son Zebulun ended his own life in 2009.
“My son struggled with anxiety his entire life,” she told the crowd of young people. “He really struggled with suicidal ideation and suicidal thoughts, I had him at a counselor, I had him on medication but the disease of depression took my son’s life.”
During her emotional speech, Wolff encouraged the youths in attendance to “speak openly and honestly” about mental health issues, just like any other physical ailment.
“The brain is an organ in the body just like everything else,” she said. “So if we have a heart attack, if our lungs aren’t functioning we have no problem going to the doctor for help. For some reason when someone has ADHD, is bipolar, schizophrenic, massive depressive, there is so much stigma around mental health issues.”
She went on to describe some of the stigma that surrounded her family following her son’s death.
“They’d say, ‘oh, man that kid was crazy, he was nuts, there is something wrong with his family,’” she said. “All of the gossiping and whispering—the horribleness that happens after a suicide death and we need to get rid of that. We need to stop all the finger pointing and blaming.”
Following Wolff’s presentation to the youth at the event, the group of more than 100 young people then split up into groups for round-table discussions with licensed therapists to help facilitate discussion and to help them process and expression their emotions and feelings regarding the subject.
While Wolff shared her experiences with youth in the audience, Shillito shared an array of information including suicide statistics, warning signs, protective factors, and how to respond when a friend or loved one is showing signs of suicidal behavior.
Shillito is a part of the The Kim Foundation, which is based out of Omaha.
“We travel all throughout Nebraska and southwest Iowa just to educate the public on suicide prevention methods, show them the warning signs, let them know what to look for in a friend or loved one,” she said. “We talk about mental health just to break down the stigma, we are really just trying to educate people.”
She shared a variety of protective factors—or things in people’s lives that can help minimize suicidal thoughts and actions as well as anxiety and depression.
Shillito pointed to positive supportive networks—like friends and family, positive self-image, involvement in hobbies and activities, access to mental health treatment, and using effective stress management and coping skills as protective factors.
“Whatever the situation is, if you have a little bit of anxiety that is OK, we are all human. Same thing with depression, just because we are sad about something that doesn’t mean we always have depression,” she said. “What matters most is what we decide to do with those really tough feelings.”
She also pointed to practicing mindfulness as one technique for overcoming stress, anxiousness and self-loathing.
“It’s very important that we are here in the now, when we think too much about the future we start to get anxious, we start to worry about things that may or may not happen, which causes all sorts of unnecessary feelings,” she said. “When we are away in the past we start to feel regretful, we start to self loathe, we feel bad about things that we have done or said. Both of those are bad, no one wants to feel like that—mindfulness is the idea of staying in the present, it doesn’t mean you have to be a mindless blob that doesn’t think about the future or the past, it’s just about being present in the moment.”
She also shared a variety of suicide warning signs:
Talk
If a person talks about: Killing themselves, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, being a burden to others, feeling trapped, unbearable pain.
Behavior
Behaviors that may signal risk, especially if related to a painful event, loss or change: Increased use of alcohol or drugs, looking for a way to end their lives—such as searching online for methods, withdrawing from activities, isolating from family and friends, sleeping too much or too little, visiting or calling people to say goodbye, giving away prized possessions, aggression, fatigue.
Mood
People who are considering suicide often display one or more of the following moods: depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation/shame, agitation/anger, relief/sudden improvement.
Suicide Speaks to Everyone was presented by the Mental Health and the Youth Safety and Prevention Committees of the Fremont Family Coalition.
Talking to a loved one about their feelings and behaviors may reduce their risk of acting on suicidal thoughts. If you feel a loved one is in immediate danger, seek emergency help by calling 911, contact a mental health professional, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.