The Fremont City Council will hear the second reading of three ordinances at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in the City Council Chambers at 400 East Military.
On the agenda is the second reading of Ordinance 5502, Ordinance 5500, and Ordinance 5501.
Ordinance 5502 is the adoption of the 2019-2021 biennial budget statement, termed the Appropriation Bill. Ordinance 5500 is the revised government salary pay plan and Ordinance 5501 is the revised utility salary pay plan.
A public hearing was held Aug. 27 during which the Council received public input from the public regarding the proposed budget.
In the budget, the base property tax rate levied remains the same at 0.38336 for both years, according to the budget. Debt Service property tax rate for 2020 is decreased by 0.001718 to 0.022132 due the increased property taxable value for the city ($1,680,835,484, compared to $1,575,993,660 for tax year 2018). The debt service property tax levy for the 2021 tax year is proposed at 0.029039, an increase of .06907 generated by the General Obligation Bonds that will be issued for the auditorium improvements. Also, no additional personnel was included in this budget.
At the August 27, 2019 public hearing Councilmember Brad Yerger asked the question, “What would a one percent property tax relief look like?”
Staff reports found that the impact to the City would be $64,450, but a homeowner whose property valuation was $125,000 would see a $4.79 decrease in their property tax. Of course, the greater the valuation, like a business, the larger the decrease. The City only accounts for 20 percent of the overall property tax request.
Ordinance 5500 will provide a 2.5% increase for International Association of Fire Fighters and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees effective Oct. 1. Fraternal Order of Police wages is pending finalization but will include an increase from 25.5 to 27.0 on the pay grade for the police lieutenant.
A 2.5% increase is recommended for all other non-union city staff and pay grades.
The Council will also hear the findings of a wage comparison study for the City Administrator, Assistant City Administrator and Public Works Director classifications.
Based on the study the following recommendations were made:
- The maximum wage for the Fremont City Administrator position is comparatively higher to other single-focus City Administrator or Utility Director positions. Considering that the Fremont City Administrator serves a dual function for both positions, it has been identified as “certainly not above a comparable wage for this position.”
- The Assistant City Administrator position – City classification compared approximately 7% higher than the marketplace. It should be noted that the comparable positions were full-time positions.
- The Fremont Public Works Director also serves as the City Engineer and was compared to other area communities where the PWD serves that dual function. Upon review of the comparison, it appears that Fremont’s range is comparable with the market.
Ordinance 5501 will provide a 2.5% contract increase for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as well as all non-union city staff and pay grades effective Oct. 1.
A five-year Capital Improvement Plan for both Governmental and Utility Funds will also be discussed. The Governmental plan lists several items of “urgent” priority as noted by each department head. Other priorities given are “necessary” and “desirable.”
A few of the items listed as urgent include:
- $550,000 to replace a fire engine.
- $600,360 to replace 15 police cruisers and $182,759 for 15 conversion kits.
- $220,00 total for a canopy and ADA compliance at the Friendship Center.
- $120,175 for a restroom/shelter at Milliken Park.
- $200,000 for Bell St. and Hickory Rawhide drainage
- $700,000 for Bell St. overlay from Linden to 23rd St.
- $150,000 for stormwater masterplan projects.
- $1M for signal repair, 23rd St.
- $1.32M for annual street reconstruction.
The final reading is Sept. 10 which will allow time to finalize changes and publish them prior to the Sept. 20 due date.