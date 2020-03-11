Special Olympics athletes, coaches in Fremont undergoing coronavirus quarantine

Athletes, coaches and staff at a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA last month have been in quarantine after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.
The tournament, which took place Feb. 29, brought together almost 500 athletes from eastern Nebraska to compete, as well as volunteers from Midland University. The confirmed coronavirus case closed several facilities in Fremont along with the YMCA, which conducted a deep clean during the weekend before reopening Monday.
The individual, a 36-year-old Omaha woman, is in critical but stable condition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after visiting the United Kingdom with her father shortly before the tournament.
Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said they became aware of the situation Friday night and notified Special Olympics Nebraska the next morning to enforce self-quarantines until March 14.
“We’ve worked diligently with Fremont Special Olympics, and they have done an absolutely phenomenal job sharing information, giving us information so that we can really do our jobs,” she said.
Uhing said Three Rivers has contacted everyone on the Special Olympics roster within its jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
“We have also worked with community partners that had staff at that event working in a support capacity to either help with reffing, coaching, something along those lines with the players that were actually on the court for 10 or more minutes,” she said.
As the tournament was regional, Three Rivers is working with multiple health departments, Uhing said. With the tournament’s roster and cross-referencing list, she said there are approximately 150 to 175 in self-quarantine in the jurisdiction.
“That’s fluid and that changes, because we also have an online reporting survey where folks can go on and they can report,” Uhing said. “Then we have to go back when we get that information in and cross-reference that back to the list that we have.”
Cory Piercy, head of delegation for the Special Olympics of Fremont, said his quarantine has been going “just fine” as he works from home.
“I try to reach out each day to a few of our coaches or athletes to see how they are doing and making sure they are following all the requested steps,” he said. “We have awesome families involved with our organization, and I seriously couldn’t do it without their support.”
Piercy said his goal is to re-establish Fremont Special Olympics’ partnerships with different organizations to ensure it can continue to grow and thrive in the future.
“Events of this magnitude can sometimes delay, or altogether stop the progress we have made,” he said. “Therefore, I plan to reach out to these organizations and the public to ensure we look forward as we learn from the past.”
Carolyn Chamberlin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska, said it has taken all possible steps to communicate with those who have been potentially affected and provide all requested information to state health officials.
“Special Olympics Nebraska immediately began working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Three Rivers Health Department, Douglas County Department of Health, the governor’s office and Special Olympics International to collaborate in managing this ever-evolving situation,” she said.
Special Olympics Nebraska will cancel all activities involving athletes until April, when it will re-evaluate the situation, Chamberlin said. More information can be found at its website and social media channels.
“Our thoughts are with the affected individual and their family and wish them a speedy and full recovery,” Chamberlin said.
Uhing said she wanted people to know that anyone who was present at the YMCA the day of the tournament are not in danger of coronavirus.
“We are not worried about those, we are not worried about the spectators, we’re not worried about the individuals that were there for the tennis tournament,” she said. “We are truly worried about the athletes, the coaches and the staff that supported this event directly. That’s who we want to hear from.”
Along with Dodge County Emergency Management and the Fremont Area United Way, Three Rivers announced the activation of a 211 number for those who have questions about coronavirus.
“We’re working with state and local health departments across the state, and we have [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] field officers,” Uhing said. “We’ve got a good hand on what we’ve got going on, and we’re doing what we can to investigate this to see what it all entails.”
Those in Fremont shouldn’t panic, but practice proper hand hygiene and self-quarantine if sick, as the cold and flu season is still in effect, Uhing said.
“That’s not even if you’ve had close contact with the event. If you’re sick in general, we want you to stay home,” she said. “That would help us tremendously.”
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the DHHS at 402-444-3400 or call 211.