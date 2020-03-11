Special Olympics athletes, coaches in Fremont undergoing coronavirus quarantine

“We have also worked with community partners that had staff at that event working in a support capacity to either help with reffing, coaching, something along those lines with the players that were actually on the court for 10 or more minutes,” she said.

As the tournament was regional, Three Rivers is working with multiple health departments, Uhing said. With the tournament’s roster and cross-referencing list, she said there are approximately 150 to 175 in self-quarantine in the jurisdiction.

“That’s fluid and that changes, because we also have an online reporting survey where folks can go on and they can report,” Uhing said. “Then we have to go back when we get that information in and cross-reference that back to the list that we have.”

Cory Piercy, head of delegation for the Special Olympics of Fremont, said his quarantine has been going “just fine” as he works from home.

“I try to reach out each day to a few of our coaches or athletes to see how they are doing and making sure they are following all the requested steps,” he said. “We have awesome families involved with our organization, and I seriously couldn’t do it without their support.”

