Special Olympics of Fremont hosting basketball tournament Saturday

Before joining the Special Olympics of Fremont 20 years ago, Cory Piercy hadn’t had any experience working with disabled people.
His wife, Kris, was working for the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency, which works to serve people with developmental disabilities. The two were looking after Kyle, whose parents were away for a week.
After pulling into the parking lot to drop him off at basketball practice, Piercy felt the urge to walk Kyle in the building to the program, which was being run by an older couple.
“I basically sat there for the whole practice, and then came up to them after and asked, ‘Hey would you like some help?’ And they said, ‘Oh yeah, sure,’” he said. “So that started it all 20 years ago. God had me at the right place at the right time.”
Now 20 years later, Piercy is the head of delegation for the Special Olympics in Fremont, which will host the Nebraska East Regional Special Olympics basketball tournament this Saturday.
The event will be held at the Fremont Family YMCA and start at 9:30 a.m., with an opening ceremony just prior. There is no admission fee.
The tournament will bring together nearly 500 athletes and partners from all over eastern Nebraska to compete at various skill levels.
The different events include individual skills events, a team skills competition, traditional three-on-three and traditional five-on-five.
“We also have five-on-five unified, which is where unified partners get involved,” Piercy said. “So athletes and partners play together on the court in a five-on-five format.”
The Special Olympics in Fremont offers various sports year-round for intellectually and physically disabled athletes, including swimming, track, football and tennis.
In his role, Piercy is the coach for several sports including basketball and bowling. He also gets athletes signed up and makes sure the coaches have been certified.
Fremont has around 50 athletes and partners that make up the teams making it one of the largest in the state, Piercy said. Practices for the tournament began at the YMCA last November with weekly sessions on Sunday.
“Each session is about an hour long, and we basically go from a lower skill level to a higher skill level through the progress of the day,” Piercy said.
Although the bowling team already had its regional competition in Omaha, the spring games in Lincoln in April will feature both bowling and basketball.
“This competition here is for basketball, it’s not a qualifier, but it’s a good indicator of where our skill level is,” Piercy said. “And so if we get to state, we get paired up with teams of a similar skill level.”
Since starting basketball practice, Piercy said the teams have been doing great, and he’s glad to see their development.
“We’re developing team chemistry and we always try to make practices fun, but we make them work, which helps them to get to know their partners,” he said. “Because the five-on-five unified really helps lift the level of skill that they have, and it speeds up the learning process for them.”
One of the team members even got to take part in the NBA’s Special Olympics Unified Sports basketball game.
“He came back two weeks ago, and all of our athletes have just been asking him questions about what it was like,” Piercy said.
You have free articles remaining.
When he first joined the Special Olympics in Fremont, Piercy said he came at a good time, as the current staff was getting older.
“I didn’t have any children with special needs or anything like that. I really didn’t even know anybody with special needs,” he said. “But I just had a passion in my heart like, ‘I just want to help this program grow and I want to help individuals with disabilities all throughout the state.’”
Since joining the Special Olympics in Fremont, Piercy also served on the Special Olympics Nebraska Board of Directors for three years.
“Through that, I was able to learn how I can help and promote unified sports and things like that at higher levels,” he said. “Starting from just being a volunteer to where I’m at today, it’s been a great experience, and I’ve met so many great people.”
Piercy has also coached the state’s Special Olympics flag football team for two of the last three years Nebraska has had it.
Here, Piercy said he experienced one of his fondest memories when Nebraska hosted the National Games in July 2010. He said the team was hit with a big learning curve, as they had only just started flag football.
“We were playing against teams that had established programs and played flag football forever,” Piercy said. “In one week, with temperatures in the 100s every day, our athletes learned how to play a different style of football than what we had practiced.”
The team’s hard work paid off, as they ended up winning the national championship in their division with a defensive stand in the last minute of the game.
Piercy said the moment still gives him chills.
“It was just euphoria,” Piercy said. “There was so much camaraderie that was built and started at that point. Ten years later, and we still have good relationships with people throughout the state because of that night.”
Every day, Piercy said he’s given a new perspective on life through coaching the Special Olympics.
“When I think about a struggle that I might be dealing with, whether it’s physical or emotional or monetary something like that, putting it in perspective with what my athletes have to go through or what they deal with every day really makes my problem just go away,” he said. “It doesn’t even seem like it’s an issue.”
Piercy is now sharing that perspective with local students from Fremont High School, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Midland University through their volunteer work.
“I’ve had a couple of students at the time change their majors or want to pursue a major in education, especially with special education,” he said. “So that’s been a really fun connection with the Fremont community.”
Through the Special Olympics, Piercy said the athletes are taught confidence, sportsmanship and what it takes to be a good person.
“We want to build them to be a confident individual that can take on challenges because they obviously come up against more challenges than a lot of people do,” he said. “And so when they have that confidence of being able to get a job, hold a job, provide for themselves, it’s a really cool thing to see, that confidence level rises.”
Through challenging the athletes, Piercy said that Nebraska has developed some of the best in the nation, particularly with the swimming and flag football teams.
“These things just build, our success continues to get more people interested,” he said. “My first day when I was helping volunteer with basketball, we had maybe 16 athletes. Now we’re up to 50-plus.”
The athletes Piercy’s worked with have not only been some of the most honest people he knows but some of the most memorable as well.
“I’ve had athletes, they will see me at Walmart and they’ll come running across, just to give me a hug or a high-five or something like that,” he said. “Those are relationships that we’ve built over 20 years of being a part of their life and them being a part in my life.”