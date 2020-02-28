Special Olympics of Fremont hosting basketball tournament Saturday

Since starting basketball practice, Piercy said the teams have been doing great, and he’s glad to see their development.

“We’re developing team chemistry and we always try to make practices fun, but we make them work, which helps them to get to know their partners,” he said. “Because the five-on-five unified really helps lift the level of skill that they have, and it speeds up the learning process for them.”

One of the team members even got to take part in the NBA’s Special Olympics Unified Sports basketball game.

“He came back two weeks ago, and all of our athletes have just been asking him questions about what it was like,” Piercy said.

When he first joined the Special Olympics in Fremont, Piercy said he came at a good time, as the current staff was getting older.

“I didn’t have any children with special needs or anything like that. I really didn’t even know anybody with special needs,” he said. “But I just had a passion in my heart like, ‘I just want to help this program grow and I want to help individuals with disabilities all throughout the state.’”

Since joining the Special Olympics in Fremont, Piercy also served on the Special Olympics Nebraska Board of Directors for three years.