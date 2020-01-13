The Fremont area spinners and weavers guild, Spinners Web, will host an open house, “Back to the Basics,” on Saturday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. The event is open to the public from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
Featured will be members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns.
The public also can view the library’s spinning, weaving, knitting, and other fiber arts books, which are now on display and available for check-out. Anyone with questions may contact guild member Patty Wilson at 402-377-1150, evenings, or pwilson0303@gmail.com.