Spirit 102.7-FM will host a relics exhibition and healing ministry, Treasures of the Church, starting at 7 p.m. July 23 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.
This event is free and open to the public.
Treasures of the Church is a Vatican-sanctioned ministry tour of more than 150 authenticated relics. The exhibit has been to dozens of countries.
The public is encouraged to bring photos of friends and relatives in need of healing as well as special religious items such as jewelry, Rosaries, medals and prayer cards.
Among the relics are those of all Twelve Apostles, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Thérèse of Lisieux (the "Little Flower"), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska.
The Rev. Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross runs this evangelization ministry. Each exposition starts with a multi-media presentation on the Church's use of relics that is scriptural, catechetical and devotional. After the presentation, attendees have an opportunity to venerate the relics of some of their favorite saints.
For more information, call Spirit Catholic Radio at 402-571-0200 or visit spiritcatholicradio.com/treasures.