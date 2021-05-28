Splash Station, Ronin Pool prepare to re-open in coming days

In a matter of days, families across Fremont will have the opportunity to soak up the summer sun at Ronin Pool and Splash Station.
Both attractions were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the last year, with Ronin Pool opening on an amended schedule and the Splash Station closing completely.
Now, both are slated to open for the summer on Monday, May 31, at full capacity, according to Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke.
“We’re just really excited,” he said. “This has been a journey through COVID and trying to offer some stuff to keep kids active and families active and now we’re just kind of getting back to a full summer. It’s exciting for us.”
Schwanke said the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department expects big crowds and a “fun summer” for the community. Neither park will include masking or social distancing regulations, but Schwanke recommended that families follow those practices if they feel more comfortable doing so.
“There’s no regulations going on at the state level, so we aren’t enforcing anything,” he said. “We are planning on doing a couple of minor changes with some staffing, but nothing too crazy. It should be a good time.”
Capacity for the Splash Station is around 1,800 people, while Ronin Pool holds a maximum of 250. Schwanke said he expects “decent” crowds for the attractions’ opening, but doesn’t expect either location to near capacity.
“We’ve never had an issue with capacity there,” Schwanke said. “We’ve had some pretty big pool parties that have come close, but not that close.”
Summer programming is also on tap for Fremont families who wish to enroll their children in swimming lessons.
Those programs include:
Kinder Swim
- The $30 program for 3- and 4-year-old children takes place at the Splash Station. Registration for Session 1 runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on June 5 at the Splash Station. Session 2 registration runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 3 at the Splash Station.
Learn to Swim
- The $40 program is for children at least 5 years old or must be a graduate of Kinder Swim. Session 1, which runs from June 21 to July 2 at the Splash Station, opens registration from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on June 12. Session 2, which runs from July 19-30, opens registration between 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 10.
“We’re expecting a good summer,” Schwanke said. “Like I said, a lot of people have been cooped up for way too long. Obviously, we didn’t open the Splash Station last year and had a shortened season with Ronin Pool, so we’re excited to get everything opened up again and have the public come out and enjoy their time here.”