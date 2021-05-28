Splash Station, Ronin Pool prepare to re-open in coming days

In a matter of days, families across Fremont will have the opportunity to soak up the summer sun at Ronin Pool and Splash Station.

Both attractions were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the last year, with Ronin Pool opening on an amended schedule and the Splash Station closing completely.

Now, both are slated to open for the summer on Monday, May 31, at full capacity, according to Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke.

“We’re just really excited,” he said. “This has been a journey through COVID and trying to offer some stuff to keep kids active and families active and now we’re just kind of getting back to a full summer. It’s exciting for us.”

Schwanke said the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department expects big crowds and a “fun summer” for the community. Neither park will include masking or social distancing regulations, but Schwanke recommended that families follow those practices if they feel more comfortable doing so.

“There’s no regulations going on at the state level, so we aren’t enforcing anything,” he said. “We are planning on doing a couple of minor changes with some staffing, but nothing too crazy. It should be a good time.”