Sports for Kids Benefit Auction set Saturday night

Al Vacanti hopes area residents will attend an event that’s not only designed to help kids, but which also helps sports enthusiasts add to their collections.
The public is invited to the 30th Annual Sports for Kids Benefit Auction on Saturday night in the Ralston Arena.
Doors and the silent auction open at 5:30 p.m., with the live auction set to begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for persons 12 and older.
Founded in Omaha in 1990, the Sports for Kids Foundation has helped special needs children in Nebraska, Iowa and throughout the United States who deal with serious illnesses and injuries.
Among the hundreds of gifts provided have been items such as adaptive recreation equipment, hearing aids, medicines, camp experiences, equine therapy sessions and protective headgear. The foundation has also assisted with travel costs to help children in rural areas get treatment in medical facilities in larger cities.
“The auction represents kindness and generosity, from the players, teams, coaches and businesses that provide items for the event to the generous and warm-hearted bidders who are willing to share their success to help Sports For Kids help more special kids,” said Vacanti, the auction coordinator.
Presented by IMT Insurance, the event will feature autographed items from some of the greatest past and present sports superstars — along with other surprises, said Vacanti.
More than 200 items will be sold during the silent and live auctions, which include:
- Jerseys signed by Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Cody Bellinger, Jimmy Garoppolo and Sandy Koufax.
- Bats signed by Willie Mays, Yadier Molina, Alex Bregman and Gleyber Torres.
- Batting helmets signed by Alex Gordon and Brett Gardner.
- Footballs signed by John Elway, Len Dawson and Rex Burkhead.
- Baseballs from Jacob de Grom, Derek Jeter, Kevin Costner and Mike Schmidt.
- Framed photos signed by Mariano Rivera, Pedro Martinez, Larry Bird, Julius Erving and John Havlicek.
- Full-sized helmets signed by Drew Brees, Bo Jackson, Barry Sanders and the Purple People Eaters of Minnesota Vikings fame.
Other items include two tickets to the Big 10 Football Championship game and a four-round Kansas golf getaway package.
“We set a record in 2019, so we challenged ourselves to find even better items for this year,” Vacanti said. “We believe that we have done that, but we won’t know until the last item has been sold.”
The event has proven popular, Vacanti said.
“We have many people who come back year after year to support the mission of helping special needs kids and to add quality items to their collections,” he said. “People who come to the auction for the first time are pretty amazed at what they see, and they usually come back. We’re grateful to have all of them join us and share their generosity.”
Midland University head volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann and his players assist with the event.
“Over the past several years, coach Paul Giesselmann and his volleyball teams have become an important part of the success of the auction,” Vacanti said. “The players are incredible volunteers who help make the night an enjoyable experience, and they are wonderful ambassadors to Midland U. and the Fremont community. And they bring a lot of laughs and high energy to the auction.”
Giesselmann expressed his appreciation of the event and said the Sports for Kids Foundation is a perfect fit for the Midland volleyball team to partner with.
“Our program and our players have been blessed in many ways,” he said. “By partnering with the Sports for Kids Foundation, it is an opportunity to give back to the community.”
Giesselmann also said Vacanti does an amazing job with the event, which he said benefits many children and their families.
“I think it is also great for our players to listen to a family’s story when Al brings them in to talk about their child’s struggles,” he said. “As adults and college students we are reminded quickly that we are blessed in our everyday lives and that ability our players have to help others can be more gratifying than any win they have on the volleyball court.”
Vacanti believes attendees will benefit, as the auction brings people together to support helping special needs kids.
“They share a lot of laughs throughout the night, yet their hearts and minds are moved when they hear stories about how their generosity makes a difference in the lives of some pretty brave and special kids,” he said. “It’s truly a special event.”
For more information, contact Vacanti at the Sports for Kids Foundation at sportsforkids@msn.com or by phone at 308-430-3904 or 402-664-2255. More information can be found at www.sportsforkidsfoundation.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Sports-For-Kids-Foundation-Omaha.