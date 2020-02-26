Sports for Kids Benefit Auction set Saturday night

Midland University head volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann and his players assist with the event.

“Over the past several years, coach Paul Giesselmann and his volleyball teams have become an important part of the success of the auction,” Vacanti said. “The players are incredible volunteers who help make the night an enjoyable experience, and they are wonderful ambassadors to Midland U. and the Fremont community. And they bring a lot of laughs and high energy to the auction.”

Giesselmann expressed his appreciation of the event and said the Sports for Kids Foundation is a perfect fit for the Midland volleyball team to partner with.

“Our program and our players have been blessed in many ways,” he said. “By partnering with the Sports for Kids Foundation, it is an opportunity to give back to the community.”

Giesselmann also said Vacanti does an amazing job with the event, which he said benefits many children and their families.