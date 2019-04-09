On April 15, Ridge Municipal Cemetery in Fremont will begin picking up all winter decorations, wreaths, artificial flowers not in permanent vases, novelty items, etc., on the graves in order to properly maintain the cemetery.
If a family wants to save their decorations, they are asked to collect them before Monday. Shepherds staffs, decorative flags, crosses, statues and temporary markers are not permitted and will be removed.
Anyone with questions may call 402-727-2820 or visit www.fremontne.gov.