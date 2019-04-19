Bocce Ball is back.
Founded by the late Rod Welander of Fremont, the league that offers fellowship and a chance to earn funds for local charity will begin a new season this spring.
The organizational meeting for the PLC Benevolent Bocce Ball League starts at 6 p.m. April 23 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 N. County Road 26, about a mile east of Walmart off U.S. Highway 30.
League play begins April 30.
The league’s games, which last an hour, start at 6 on consecutive Tuesday nights. League games are played for seven weeks, which include six weeks of competition.
A league tournament and potluck meal take place on the seventh week.
League standings will be determined at that time and each of the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive funds generated by the league.
In the previous four years, more than $6,000 has been raised for various local charities including: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; The Hope Center for Kids-Fremont; The Bridge, which serves survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault; Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog; Jefferson House, a residential shelter for children removed from their homes due to alleged abuse and neglect; and the Salvation Army.
Cost to play in the league is $30 per team for the season and $1 a week per player.
Teams can consist of two to eight individuals. Players can range in age from 10 on up.
There are 10 bocce ball courts at Peace Lutheran so up to 20 teams can compete. Last fall, there were 14 teams.
“We’ve had spring and fall seasons,” said Mike Aerni, interim director/organizer, adding, “We want to continue this as part of Rod’s legacy.”
Welander, who was 71 when he died last fall, organized PLC’s bocce ball league in 2015 as a family activity that could benefit local charities.
This year, the league’s organization and games will be led by a committee.
“We didn’t any of us had the skills to do all the work he did,” Aerni said. “We’ll have about five or six different people who will be taking different roles to try to help it run as smoothly as possible. We’re just going to spread things out.”
Aerni encourages area residents to participate.
“It’s a really enjoyable time and a great way to create fellowship among community members,” Aerni said. “We encourage charities to see if they can get volunteers to participate because they can benefit the specific charity that they hold near and dear to their heart.”
Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.
The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.
For more information, contact: Mike or Karen Aerni at 402-727-5358 or Carolyn Welander at 402-727-1272.