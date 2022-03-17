St. Benedict Center offering weekend retreat

The spirituality of the famous priest and writer Hernri Nouwen will be the topic of a weekend retreat at St. Benedict Center, four miles north of Schuyler, on April 29 through May 1. It will be presented by Wil Hernandez, PhD, Obl. OSB, and titled, Everyday Spirituality: Living the Ordinary Extraordinarily.

Hernandez is an international retreat leader, a spiritual director, and the author of “Mere Spirituality: The Spiritual Life According to Henri Nouwen” (SkyLight Paths Publishing, 2015), as well as of a trilogy on Henri Nouwen published by Paulist Press.

All year round he conducts retreats, workshops, and seminars and teaches courses focused on the spirituality of Nouwen in both Catholic and Protestant institutions in the U.S. and abroad through The Nouwen Legacy, an outfit he manages which is dedicated to promoting the enduring legacy of Nouwen (www.nouwenlegacy.com).

Hernandez is the founder and executive director of CenterQuest, an ecumenical hub for the study and practice of Christian Spirituality (www.CQCenterQuest.org). He holds a private practice in a professional office in Pasadena, California, doing counseling, life coaching, and spiritual direction. As an active member of Spiritual Directors International (SDI), he serves on the Editorial Panel of Presence Journal and regularly conducts Nouwen workshops at SDI conferences. He also is an active Benedictine Oblate of Saint Andrew’s Abbey in Valyermo, California.

The retreat begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 and ends on May 1 after Lunch. The program fee is $70; room and board are additional. Register at StBenedictCenter.com. For more information, call St. Benedict Center at 402-352-8819.

