St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs to host drive-thru turkey supper

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The turkey-supper will be drive-thru only from 4-7 p.m. at the church, located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.
The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, cherry fluff, roll and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple).
The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today