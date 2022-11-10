 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs to host drive-thru turkey supper

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Matthew Lutheran Church

St. Matthew Lutheran Church is located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The turkey-supper will be drive-thru only from 4-7 p.m. at the church, located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, cherry fluff, roll and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple).

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Were stone tools important parts of the human identity before opposable thumbs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News