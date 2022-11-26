St. Matthew Lutheran Church plans 30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host its 30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.
A large selection of cookies and candy will be sold for $8 per pound.
Free coffee and cookies will be served, compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
