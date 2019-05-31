St. Pat’s Fun Festival had a simple beginning.
“It began as a Sunday ice cream social and it’s morphed into this really nice community-building event within our church,” said Leonard Nielsen, festival coordinator.
Nielsen is quick to note something else: “You don’t have to be Catholic to come, So it’s also a community event also. It’s a lot of fun.”
This year marks the 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival — which features food, music, games and raffles.
The event starts with a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Pat’s Auditorium, downtown. Entrance to the sale will be on Union Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.
“That’s the only event happening on Saturday,” Nielsen said.
Bake sale items include kolaches made by church members.
“There are tables galore of delicious things to buy,” Nielsen said.
The rest of the activities are scheduled for Sunday. The bake sale continues from noon until 6 p.m.
There won’t be an outdoor Mass.
But the festival Mass will start at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Gary D. Schmidt Auditorium at Archbishop Bergan High School, downtown.
Festival activities begin at noon Sunday in the church’s downtown parking lot at Fourth and Union streets.
As in past years, the festival will feature a variety of food, including authentic ethnic cuisine.
Festival-goers can feast on hamburgers, brats, hotdogs, pizza, tacos, fajitas and pupusas — a flatbread stuffed with a variety of ingredients, which can include meat, cheese and vegetables.
“There’s a lot of food options,” Nielsen said.
New this year is a pulled pork sandwich and/or dinner. The sandwiches are $5 each and the dinners, which include baked beans and chips, are $6 each. Beverages cost extra.
Beverages sold at the event include soda pop, tea and water. There also is a beer garden.
Homemade ice cream won’t be sold this year.
“We’ve been making this for a long time,” Nielsen said. “The last few years, it’s been increasingly difficult, because we were making about 140 gallons a year, but we’re also making those with 4- or 5- or 6-quart machines so it took forever and a lot of our machines are breaking down.
“We had to step back and look at how we did this homemade ice cream,” he continued, adding, “It’s not off the table. We were beating ourselves to death trying to do this in a bunch of small batches. We’re going to maybe look at that for the future.”
Attendees still can buy ice cream at Sunday’s event, however.
“This year, we are purchasing ice cream through our school system so it will be quality ice cream and we’ll be scooping it out into tubs,” Nielsen said.
There will vanilla ice cream.
“By purchasing this other very good ice cream, we’re also going to have some chocolate and chocolate chip, so you can maybe have a little ice cream sundae; There’s toppings,” he said.
Ice cream won’t be the only sweet treat at the festival, however.
Church members will bake and bring fruit pies. Nielsen anticipates there will be pecan pies as well and says festival attenders can get pie and ice cream.
Festival guests also can try their hand at winning a sweet treat at the cake walk on the parking lot.
“You win your cake at the booth, but then you go into the auditorium and you can choose a cake of your choice,” he said.
Nielsen won a chocolate cake last year.
“It was so darn good, it was ridiculous,” he said.
The festival also will feature music. The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra will perform from noon until about 3 p.m.
There won’t be Hispanic dancers this year.
But a Hispanic music group will play from about 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The Happy Players, accordion group, will perform from 5-6 p.m.
Besides music, the event offers a variety of carnival-style games, such as the ring toss. There will be putt-putt golf, a children’s ride called, Barrel of Monkeys, and a whiffle ball tournament is planned.
Inflatables and water wars — where folks can shoot water balloons — are among options, too.
A country store will have gently used items for sale.
As in past years, the festival has various raffles.
Diers Ford has donated a car for a raffle for the last 48 years, Nielsen said. This year’s winner will have a choice between a Ford Escape or a Ford Fusion or $10,000.
Raffles also planned for $500 gift cards, a dishwasher and a lawn mower.
Nielsen said temperatures are expected to be in the 80s.
“I’m hoping it’s a beautiful day,” he said.
Proceeds go to St. Patrick’s Church and the church also then supports the school.
“There’s a lot of people who have put a great deal of work into it (the festival),” he said.
Nielsen hopes area residents will attend.
“I hope they come down to enjoy it and to mingle with other people and see friends,” he said. “Given the circumstances since the first of the year — all the crazy weather we’ve had — everybody needs a little outdoor fun. We want people to enjoy themselves.”