St. Patrick Catholic Church is gearing up for a summer festival, which will feature musical bingo, a host of children’s games — and no fewer than 900 egg rolls.

Members of the public are invited to mark their calendars and attend the Festival of Joy 2023, a two-day event set Aug. 19-20 at St. Patrick Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Activities begin with a 5 p.m. Saturday Mass, followed by Singo—for people ages 21 and over—starting at 6 p.m. Tickets, which are available at stpatsfremont.org, cost $40 each and include a meal, bingo and live music. A table for eight may be reserved for $320.

This year’s Singo theme is “Saturday Night Fever.”

Singo is like bingo, but squares on the players’ cards have song titles instead of numbers, said Mary Glowacki, a team leader.

“A song is played and if you have that song on your card, you mark your card and you’re encouraged to sing along — and even dance — if you feel so inclined,” Glowacki said.

Songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s will be played. A master of ceremonies will tell the names of the songs. Tablemates also can help players if they don’t know them.

“Everyone helps everyone,” Glowacki said. “It’s really a lot of fun.”

The player who gets a bingo wins a prize. All of the singo/bingo prizes are valued at $25 or less.

Tim Howard will provide the live music after the singo.

More activities are planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20. A variety of foods will be sold at booths.

Foods include: hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, tacos, carnitas, pizza, homemade pie, ice cream and kolaches, Mexican street corn, shaved ice, root beer floats, aguas frescas, tea and lemonade.

About 20 or more kids games will be part of the event. They include: water wars, wrecking ball, foam ax throwing, plinko, hoop it, Win with Jesus, ring toss, putt-putt golf, skee ball, ball bounce, card shoot, rainbow roller ball, frog flipper, duck pond, tic tac toe and a giant-size Operation game. Children can have their faces painted and make giant bubbles.

New this year is the Kids Art Corner, which will take place in a meeting room inside the church.

A silent auction will feature more than 10 baskets of items featuring various themes and which are made by parishioners. A bake sale will include kolaches, pie, ice cream and farmer’s market-type goods.

Music and entertainment, dancing and singing, will take place throughout the day on an outdoor stage.

During pauses in the entertainment, festival attendees are invited to go into the church to cool off and hear a 10-minute Gospel reflection. A speaker will provide the brief messages.

“It’s a great way to give people the opportunity to hear the Gospel,” Glowacki said.

This marks the 52nd vehicle that parishioners Charlie and Mary Lou Diers in cooperation with Diers Ford will give away in a fundraising raffle for the church. This year, it will be a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport. The winner can take the car or $10,000 in cash or take the car value and put it toward the purchase of another car.

Tickets are $10 each. Each ticket offers the chance to win the car and four other chances to win a $1,000, $750, $500 or $250 cash prizes. Ticket purchasers need not be present to win. Tickets are available for purchase at St. Patrick parish office or Charlie Diers Ford in Fremont.

The drawing for the car and other prizes will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 20. It’s usually videoed live so ticket purchasers could watch the drawing on Facebook.

This is the third year for the Festival of Joy. For decades, St. Patrick Church had a fun festival in June at its downtown facilities. More recently, the church has had the Festival of Joy in August at the newer church building on the east side of town.

Crystal Sixta, director of parish communications and hospitality ministry, recalls the festival’s earlier days.

“The St. Pat’s Festival has been going on for a long time and especially when it was downtown near the old church, was an event that both the St. Pat’s parishioners and the Fremont community enjoyed together, which is such a beautiful thing,” Sixta said. “We want everyone to know that even though we relocated to the new church location, they are all still welcome and we’d love to have them there!”

The event called the Festival of Joy, based on the Bible verse, Nehemiah 8:10, “The joy of the Lord is our strength.”

Glowacki hopes the public will come to the festival.

“Our primary goal is hospitality and community and friendship, spreading the joy that Jesus exemplified,” Glowacki said. “We want to show them (attendees) the love of Jesus so they will become believers, too.”

Nichole Owsley, St. Patrick’s director of operations, also invites the public to attend.

“This event really showcases the way that God works every day to encourage us disciples to live through him using our gifts that He equips us with,” Owsley said. “I can’t wait for Fremont to see our parish community come together to share all of our time and talent.”